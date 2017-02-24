Live Webcast going on now, click here to join!
Error: Only up to 6 widgets are supported in this layout. If you need more add your own layout.

A Barrel Racer's Guide to Clinicians

An easy way to improve your horsemanship is by learning from the professionals. I’ve gathered a list of professionals and top-notch horsemen and horsewomen who have yearly clinics or offer personal lessons.

Continue Reading

Triple Threat at C-N California Futurity

The weekend of the 7th Annual C-N California Futurity in Chowchilla, California, the weather conditions were a little less than desirable, but that didn’t stop Leah Baize, Lauren Crivier and Maile Morehart from dominating the competition.

Continue Reading