Riding Resolutions
A few things to keep in mind to start your New Year off right.
A few things to keep in mind to start your New Year off right.
When you become a barrel racer, you gain a passion that is life-changing.
Rodeo-focused ministry Saddle Up For Christ recently hosted their first international event. The ministry’s purpose is to host elite rodeo clinics that are free and accessible to anyone who wants to learn. It’s Saddle Up For Christ’s goal that everyone who attends a clinic leaves knowing the hope, joy and love offered to them through a relationship with Jesus Christ.
This Throwback Thursday features barrel racer Laura Van Camp’s battle to overcome disease and how it inspired others.
In this Throwback Thursday we revisit a great barrel horse sire, Packin Sixes, and his untimely death in 1998.
Between winning a qualifier for RFD-TV's The American Rodeo and earning approximately $77,000 at the 2016 Barrel Futurities of America World Championships, trainer Brandon Cullins had a whirlwind fall season. Printed in the January 2017 issue, BHN caught up with Brandon about his wild ride that won the No Bull American Rodeo qualifier in Fletcher, North Carolina, on November 12, 2016.
Kelsey Lutjen and the stellar KN Fabs Gift Of Fame took full advantage of their second chance at qualifying for RFD-TV's The American Rodeo, claiming victory at the Reno, Nevada, qualifier October 27, 2016. BHN visited with Kelsey about her mare "J-Lo" and her strategies for handling high-stakes runs.
Winning The American Rodeo qualifier in Glen Rose, Texas, holds a special place in Schelli Creacy's heart. Barrel Horse News spoke with Schelli for our January 2017 issue to learn why this victory with homebred Nico Suave means so much to her.