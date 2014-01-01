Live Webcast going on now, click here to join!
Rich First Year for All In Barrel Race

 The 23-year-old western shopping expo, Stetson Country Christmas and Group W Productions, welcomed a new entertainment competition event to Las Vegas in December 2016 during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo—the All In Barrel Race. The inaugural year of the All In Barrel Race guaranteed a $250,000 payout.

A Bit of Knowledge

Most barrel racers are constantly searching for knowledge to improve performance. Most have acquired a tack room full of bits or are well on the way to owning a significant inventory. However, putting these pieces of equipment to use properly through knowledge of bit function, purpose and proper adjustment makes bits useful tools.

Sponsored Content

Fixing Serious Injuries: Regenerative Therapy and Your Horse

What is Regenerative Therapy?

Regenerative therapies are part of a relatively new branch of medicine which uses biological material to augment the body’s own restorative capabilities to promote the regrowth of healthy tissue and return the damaged area to normal function. Unlike symptomatic drug treatments that mask pain or reduce inflammation by putting a Band-Aid on a problem, regenerative therapies actually fix the underlying tissue damage.

