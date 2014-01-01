Live Webcast going on now, click here to join!
The Future of the ERA

BHN managing editor Kailey Sullins caught up with four-time world champion bareback rider and Elite Rodeo Athletes board member Bobby Mote about the challenges faced by the ERA in its inaugural season.

A Barrel Racer's Guide to Clinicians

An easy way to improve your horsemanship is by learning from the professionals. I’ve gathered a list of professionals and top-notch horsemen and horsewomen who have yearly clinics or offer personal lessons.

