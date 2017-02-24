Kelsey Mae Davis Scholarship
Accepting Applications for Kelsey Mae Davis Scholarship.
An easy way to improve your horsemanship is by learning from the professionals. I’ve gathered a list of professionals and top-notch horsemen and horsewomen who have yearly clinics or offer personal lessons.
Professional barrel racer Cassidy Kruse shares five things you might not know about professional rodeo.
The weekend of the 7th Annual C-N California Futurity in Chowchilla, California, the weather conditions were a little less than desirable, but that didn’t stop Leah Baize, Lauren Crivier and Maile Morehart from dominating the competition.
On The Money Red’s colts carry on the stallion’s legacy to top stallion in 2003.
Kindyl Scruggs dominated the 47th Annual International Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, from January 13–15, 2017.
The Women's Professional Rodeo Association nomination form for the inaugural induction of barrel racers to the ProRodeo Hall of Fame is now available online. Submit your nominations prior to February 24, 2017, for barrel racers who have made a significant contribution to the sport as a whole.
Sometimes, the right words can trigger a fresh perspective, a positive mindset and a little motivation.