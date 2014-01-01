The Power of Positivity
Charmayne James gives suggestions on how to handle those inevitable bumps in the road.
Charmayne James gives suggestions on how to handle those inevitable bumps in the road.
Enjoy yourself to the fullest and be your best out on the barrel racing trail. Equine professional Barbra Schulte offers a few tips for composure to make your daily routine at any event more productive.
On The Money Red’s colts carry on the stallion’s legacy to top stallion in 2003.
Kindyl Scruggs dominated the 47th Annual International Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, from January 13–15, 2017.
Sharpen your reflexes and your mind with Jane Melby’s back-to-back barrel pattern drill.
Life Life to the Fullest Barrel Race is now accepting applications for the Kelsey Mae Davis Memorial Scholarship.
An easy way to improve your horsemanship is by learning from the professionals. I’ve gathered a list of professionals and top-notch horsemen and horsewomen who have yearly clinics or offer personal lessons.
Professional barrel racer Cassidy Kruse shares five things you might not know about professional rodeo.