Throwback: Old Fort Days History
A Fort Smith History Lesson: When the idea for The Old Fort Days Barrel Futurity was conceived in 1977, no one could have guessed the extent of its success.
Charmayne James gives suggestions on how to handle those inevitable bumps in the road.
Enjoy yourself to the fullest and be your best out on the barrel racing trail. Equine professional Barbra Schulte offers a few tips for composure to make your daily routine at any event more productive.
On The Money Red’s colts carry on the stallion’s legacy to top stallion in 2003.
BHN managing editor Kailey Sullins caught up with four-time world champion bareback rider and Elite Rodeo Athletes board member Bobby Mote about the challenges faced by the ERA in its inaugural season.
Sharpen your reflexes and your mind with Jane Melby’s back-to-back barrel pattern drill.
Life Life to the Fullest Barrel Race is now accepting applications for the Kelsey Mae Davis Memorial Scholarship.
An easy way to improve your horsemanship is by learning from the professionals. I’ve gathered a list of professionals and top-notch horsemen and horsewomen who have yearly clinics or offer personal lessons.