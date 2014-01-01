Throwback: Quick Pro Tips
Futurity champion Ryann Pedone discusses how to keep horses level when leaving the barrels.
A timely and accurate diagnosis is the key to quickly eliminating hoof abscesses.
The 23-year-old western shopping expo, Stetson Country Christmas and Group W Productions, welcomed a new entertainment competition event to Las Vegas in December 2016 during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo—the All In Barrel Race. The inaugural year of the All In Barrel Race guaranteed a $250,000 payout.
Most barrel racers are constantly searching for knowledge to improve performance. Most have acquired a tack room full of bits or are well on the way to owning a significant inventory. However, putting these pieces of equipment to use properly through knowledge of bit function, purpose and proper adjustment makes bits useful tools.
What is Regenerative Therapy?
Regenerative therapies are part of a relatively new branch of medicine which uses biological material to augment the body’s own restorative capabilities to promote the regrowth of healthy tissue and return the damaged area to normal function. Unlike symptomatic drug treatments that mask pain or reduce inflammation by putting a Band-Aid on a problem, regenerative therapies actually fix the underlying tissue damage.
Learn more about Joy Wargo, notable futurity trainer and 2010 Barrel Futurities of America Futurity Reserve World Champion in this edition of In Her Words.
Handling unforeseen elements is integral to finding success in the ever-challenging world of rodeo.
Holiday goodies, dips and soups to satisfy your sweet tooth and warm the home and hearth this holiday season.