Saddle Up For Christ in Australia

Rodeo-focused ministry Saddle Up For Christ recently hosted their first international event. The ministry’s purpose is to host elite rodeo clinics that are free and accessible to anyone who wants to learn. It’s Saddle Up For Christ’s goal that everyone who attends a clinic leaves knowing the hope, joy and love offered to them through a relationship with Jesus Christ.

The American Dream: Q&A with qualifier winner Kelsey Lutjen

Kelsey Lutjen and the stellar KN Fabs Gift Of Fame took full advantage of their second chance at qualifying for RFD-TV's The American Rodeo, claiming victory at the Reno, Nevada, qualifier October 27, 2016. BHN visited with Kelsey about her mare "J-Lo" and her strategies for handling high-stakes runs.

