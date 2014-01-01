Rich First Year for All In Barrel Race

The 23-year-old western shopping expo, Stetson Country Christmas and Group W Productions welcomed a new entertainment competition event to Las Vegas this December during the National Finals Rodeo, the ALL IN BARREL RACE. The inaugural year of the ALL IN BARREL RACE was a guaranteed $250,000 payout.

The race also paid out $7000 in incentive money, including the Sherry Cervi Youth Incentive. Combination of cash and prizes awarded was over half-a-million dollars. Thanks to our many partner who have had faith in this new race.

Chris Woodruff, owner of Group W Productions said, “every effort was made to ensure the highest quality and opportunity of competition.” He also said, “our team worked diligently to have all of the final details completed for the contestants, from stall check-in, arena times, hotel, etc.”

“The most important element to the ALL IN BARREL RACE was the quality of arena ground,” Woodruff said. “We made extra efforts and planning to bring the very best ground to the event.”

Coming to life this past December, the ALL IN BARREL RACE was a part of the new Downtown location of the Stetson Country Christmas at the World Market Center Pavilions. This addition to the show brought over 500 barrel racing competitors to downtown.

The ALL IN BARREL RACE consisted of two separate races. Race 1 was December 1-4, Race 2 was December 7-10 and an American Qualifier December 11. The race included two qualify rounds to the Showdown Round, where it was a clean slate. “The showdown round format made for great competition,” Woodruff said. Each D Champion received $10,000, a custom Martin Saddle, Bob Berg buckle, a gift from Total Feeds, along with other prizes.

Dally Parker won the Race One paycheck of $10,000.Race One 1D Champion was Dally Parker, Race Two 1D Champion was Brianna Trepanier. For the full results visit the ALL IN BARREL RACE at LVbarrelrace.com.

In conjunction with the ALL IN BARREL RACE, the RFD-TV Arena was the host for an American Qualifier. The fastest run of the qualifier was Lisa Lutjen. Having a qualifier the day after the conclusion of the NFR and the ALL IN BARREL RACE brought big names to Stetson Country Christmas, like NFR qualifiers Michele McLeod and Stevi Hillman.

To add to the features of the “ALL IN” Race there were many added giveaways throughout the race, like George Strait concert tickets. During Race One there was the Total Feed Match Race with Fallon Taylor vs. Laney Robinson and the one lucky ALL IN BARREL RACE contestant, Carlos Renato. Underdog, Carlos Renato was the title champion for this match.

ALL IN BARREL RACE plans is to grow into a premier barrel race event. “Thank you to all of our 2016 competitors,” said Woodruff, “who came thousands of miles to compete.” 2017 information will be released in the next few months and all 2016 participants will have first chance to enter when books open.

Race Two 1D champ Brianna Trepanier riding DHR Phoebes Rose The Stetson Country Christmas has one year of the new Downtown location at the World Market Center Pavilions (203 W. Symphony Park Ave) in the books. The previous 22 years the show graced the halls of the Sands Expo & Convention Center. The Country Christmas was the first Western Lifestyle gift show on the Las Vegas strip, first to feature a live stage show, and the first and only major trade show that continues to be open the last Sunday of NFR week in Las Vegas. The new location opened many doors, such as a full-size competition arena, where the show hosted the ALL IN BARREL RACE, Totals Feed Match Race with Fallon Taylor, Match of Champions team roping and tie-down roping and more. Along with a larger stage for Live with Lucia, World Championship Dummy Roping for Kids and more. The move will continue to grow over the years, allowing vendors more opportunity, we appreciate the support of the Downtown area. Information can be found on the show website CountryChristmas.vegas.

Group W Productions, based out of Weatherford, Texas, offers production services locally and nationally. Group W annually produces Stetson Country Christmas, Roper Cowboy Marketplace, ALL IN BARREL RACE at the National Finals Rodeo, Warrenton Marketplace, Elite Rodeo Athletes ERA Expo, RFD-TV’s The American and Academy of Country Music Awards: Party for a Cause Festival EXPO. For more information and a list of events produced, please visit www.groupwproductions.com.

Article and photos provided courtesy All In Barrel Race. Photos by PixelWorks photography.

American qualifier winner Lisa Lutjen riding KN Fabs Gift of Fame