These riders that competed at the Bama Blast this fall shared their thoughts on pre-ride rituals and advice for other barrel racers hoping to achieve their goals.

Compiled by Abigail Boatwright

Nicole Monroe

Any time you ride colts, there's always a ritual. They take more to get ready. They are not open horses--you can’t go and lope five circles and then run. There's a lot more to warming when up at an early age. Josie (JL Josie Bar), you've got to ride her down a little bit, until she feels good and will go pretty easy. I slow work her in draw reins and make her set and square her up around on the barrels. I do a lot of slow work with her. You don't have to do anything fast with her during the week or get her ready. She can run easy.

Advice

Just stick with it. Barrel horses can humble you fast. We always knew this mare was good enough to be good, but she just came out a little slower. She hasn't won a ton in futurities up until now. She's won a couple in the average, and won some money, but she’s just always right out of it because she's messed up just a little bit. Be patient. They are young.

Nicole Monroe Photo by James PhiferLesley Bethune

Advice

Do not let people get to your head. People love to talk but stay focused on your main goal and never be the one that talks bad about others either. If God blesses you with winning, never let it go to your head stay humble and always help others. If your horse starts to have bad runs listen to your horse...take your horse to a GOOD barrel racing vet to #1 make sure its not a pain issue. If they clear the vet check, then study your runs and see where the problem is. Don't have too much pride to ask a rider that knows what it takes to win to help you figure out the issue. It could be something as simple as changing a bit, your timing, saddle is not fitting correctly or maybe the horse needs to be treated for ulcers. Be open to learn new things from someone that has been there and done that.

Rituals

With Hotty (Coming In Hot) I learned she still needs to just trot through the pattern one time and look around so she can know exactly where the barrels are. With Baby (Star Bright Hancock) I like to breeze her the day before a show (run hard on a straight away) to try to help free her up some because she has turning on her mind the whole run, which causes us to tip some barrels.

Lacie Pound McFay

Advice

Patience. Have patience with your horse and understand that every run will not be a winning run. Consistency comes from several years of inconsistency.



Rituals

I always pray before any of my runs.