Achieving Goals with AQHA All-American Congress Winners

These competitors share insight on how to achieve your dreams inside the arena. Compiled by Abigail Boatwright

Leslie Willis

The main thing is don't give up. Sometimes when things are going really wrong, don't give up, because God has a bigger plan down the road. I actually have four horses that I have rehabilitated this summer with torn suspensories, which takes 6 to 12 months to heal. Six weeks ago I broke my foot. We think, gosh, I can't take anymore, then it seems like something else happens in and something else happens. I told someone, there's nothing I can do about it, I've got to live with this broke foot, I can ride a few horses, but it made me slow down and quit riding 15 head of horses a day and I picked six. That's the six that I focused on and I think because I am only riding half what I am used to riding, it's been better for me.

Just because things are going wrong, don't give up. It's been a rough year for me. It's just been one of those years where it didn't quite go like I wanted it to go, but it all worked out in the end and in December we will start with the new three-year-old and I'm excited about next year. I hope my goals and plans to be in the same order, but I guess the main thing is don't give up.

Bert Thompson Photo by Shane Rux PhotographyBert Thompson

Preparedness, preparation, work hard. Anytime you work hard for a goal, it turns out good in the end.

Larken Jones

Some advice for other riders is to never give up! You have to keep working hard and pushing yourself to be the best you can be. You should never compare your times to someone else, you should just focus on improving your own time each show. It takes time and patience to form a bond with your horse, but once you have that bond you will succeed even more because you will have trust. Think of your next goal, whether its improving a turn or improving your time and work on it until its achieved. never give up, you can do anything you set your mind to.

Brandon Cullins

Ride good horses. Get the best horse you can with what you can do.