AQHA World Show Champion Advice

American Quarter Horse Association World Show champions share their advice on dreaming big and achieving goals.



Compiled by Abigail Boatwright

Taylor Langdon

You can't ever give up. If you can dream it, it can be achieved. You've just got to keep pushing, no matter how difficult it gets. There have been times where I know I have, wanted to give up. You'd have got to keep pushing forward, have faith in yourself and your course. There's nothing you can't achieve. It's very special, a special deal when you finally get there.

Taylor Langdon Photo by MontgomeryPhotographicsKathryn Lyn Garen

I feel like if I can do it, anybody can do it. Just hard work. The first year I qualified Isaws A Mark I showed at the World Show and I froze up. I got my rear handed to me. From that point on, I just thought, you know, they are going to have to outwork me if they're going to beat me. I worked hard and I poured everything I had into it. I would've never in a million years imagined I would've had the success I had on him, but if you work hard and keep going, then it's amazing how things come through.

Pete Oen

I think there's no right and wrong way to barrel race. I think there's a lot of different ways to train a horse to win. Different trainers have different styles. And sometimes you have to mold to the horse, the horse is not always going to mold to you. I think hard work and determination and trial and error, you don't always do everything right. So I think as I have gotten older and become more of a horseman, I think I have learned from a different horse every single year, so it's not that everything is textbook perfect, the right and wrong way to do the barrel racing training. Trial and error and just be confident and, if you need help go seek it. Don't be embarrassed to find help if you think you need it. This is one of the stories where I can say dreams come true. It's something that we all hope for and I have always wanted it and I have worked hard for. I think hard work and determination is a very big part of people's success.

