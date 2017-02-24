WPRA ProRodeo Hall of Fame Barrel Racing Nomination Form Now Available

The Women's Professional Rodeo Association nomination form for the inaugural induction of barrel racers to the ProRodeo Hall of Fame is now available online. Submit your nominations prior to February 24, 2017, for barrel racers who have made a significant contribution to the sport as a whole.

January 13, 2017 — The Women's Professional Rodeo Association

Colorado Springs, Colorado — Announced at the 2016 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the Women's Professional Rodeo Association in partnership with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association will begin inducting barrel racers into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame this PRCA commissioner Karl Stressman announces the induction of WPRA barrel racers to the PRCA ProRodeo Hall of Fame at his State of the PRCA address November 29, 2016, at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Photo by James Phifer. summer, marking a significant milestone in the association's history.

The WPRA barrel race is an important element in every rodeo’s success. Barrel racing is fast, exciting and provides a huge “wow” factor for fans. The PRCA and WPRA believe professional barrel racers deserve be recognized in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and have a permanent place to honor those who left their mark on the sport.

It is important to recognize that this historical event could not have happened without the vision and dedication of so many. The current and past WPRA board of directors always hoped to find the right way to recognize those champions who contributed in a most significant way. Their efforts combined with a continually growing partnership with the PRCA led to this unique opportunity.

Now, the PRCA and WPRA need your help. On August 5, 2017, the 2017 inaugural induction provides the WPRA with its first opportunity to honor the greats in the WPRA's barrel racing history. Therefore, fans' participation in nominating possible inductees is crucial. To make it easy, you can find the Barrel Racer Honoree Nomination Form on the WPRA website. The nomination form is straight-forward and includes a list of frequently asked questions on the back.

All nominations must be mailed in and received by the WPRA office no later than February 24, 2017. All submitted nominations will be provided to the WPRA 2017 ProRodeo Hall of Fame selection committee. This committee was created by the WPRA and is external from the board of directors. The members of this committee were selected based on their combined knowledge of the WPRA and its history, barrel racing, media and the role and mission of a hall of fame.

Please take some time to consider the importance of this inaugural event and submit a nomination. There are two items to remember when making a nomination: First, you may submit more than one nomination, and second, it is critically important to provide details regarding the nominee’s contribution and significance to the sport of barrel racing.

Let’s make this an exciting induction, and be sure to mark August 5, 2017 on your calendars.

For more on PRCA commissioner Karl Stressman's historic announcement for WPRA barrel racers, be sure to pick up the February 2017 issue of Barrel Horse News.

Article provided courtesy the WPRA. For questions, please call the WPRA office at 719-447-4627. More information on the PRCA and WPRA can be found at prorodeo.com and wpra.com.