Live Life to the Fullest Barrel Race has opened applications for the Kelsey Mae Davis Memorial Scholarship. Applications as well as eligibility criteria may be obtained from the Live Life to the Fullest Barrel Race website at www.LL2Fbarrelrace.com/forms. The postmark deadline for applications is March 1, 2017.

Kelsey Mae Davis. Photo couresy LL2FThe Kelsey Mae Davis Memorial Scholarship offers three types of scholarships: a traditional academic; a vocational; and a non-traditional scholarship. The traditional scholarship is for graduating seniors wishing to pursue a four year academic degree at an accredited college or university. For those seniors whose passion lies not in the classroom, but in a more vocational career such as farrier, cosmetology, welding, mechanic, EMT/Paramedic, etc. the vocational scholarship is for you. Not limited to graduating high school students, the Kelsey Mae Davis Memorial Scholarship also offers opportunities for college students who have earned more than 60 credit hours and adults wishing to go back to school through its non-traditional scholarship.

“Kelsey loved life, her family and horses. Her final charge to us was to ‘Be Bold! Live life to the fullest,'” Kelsey's mother, Jeanette Scott, said. “We are looking for highly motivated individuals who want to do the same.”

Funding for the Kelsey Mae Davis Memorial Scholarship is provided through the proceeds from the Live Life to the Fullest Barrel Race held each September in West Texas. In the four years since its inception, the Kelsey Mae Davis Memorial Scholarship has awarded more than $90,000 in scholarships. In 2016, the Live Life to the Fullest Barrel Race raised more than $48,000 while paying out more than $64,000, making Live Life to the Fullest the “Richest Barrel Race in West Texas”. Dates for the 6th Annual Live Life to the Fullest Barrel Race are set for September 22–24, 2017, in Midland, Texas.

To learn more about Kelsey Mae Davis and the Live Life to the Fullest Barrel Race, visit LL2Fbarrelrace.com.