The Power of Words

Sometimes, the right words can trigger a fresh perspective, a positive mindset and a little motivation.

By Sherry Cervi; published in August 2014 World Champion Reflections column

When I was younger, I remember saving a few quotes. To this day, in my old room at my parents’ house are several quotes I cut out and taped to the wall. The two that have been up the longest say:

“To be the best, you must constantly strive to surpass yourself, not the competition.” – Unknown

“Go the extra mile. It’s never crowded there.” – Unknown

Jotting down good quotes is sort of a habit I started way back in junior high, and it has always stuck with me. I will write quotes I find on sticky notes in my trailer, or I will write them down in my entry book. I don’t necessarily read them every day or try to memorize the best ones; it’s more about collecting positive thoughts. Everyone is motivated by different things. It can change your mindset from negative to positive in a matter of seconds. There have been several instances over the years when I came across an old quote I had written down somewhere and enjoy reading it again. Though they've remained taped to the wall in the home she grew up, these quotes have stuck with Sherry Cervi since junior high school. Image courtesy Sherry Cervi.

"Life is unpredictable. Love may arrive when it is least expected. Laughter may occur at any moment, and tears may fall without warning. Happiness may be around the corner or sadness over the next hill. Embrace every moment and every emotion. Your life is unique, and it's a journey only you can travel." – Susan Gale

For me, the ones I enjoy the most put things into perspective. It is amazing, the power of a few words. My quotes come from all over. I have many favorites, everything from Joel Osteen to excerpts of John Wooden’s pre-game talks. I think it is interesting the way different people react to the pressure of sports and competition. I enjoy the way competition forces us to meet challenges and sets us up to learn from situations and give more than we thought we could. Naturally, athletes’ quotes are my favorite kind.

"I can accept failure; everybody fails at something. But I can't accept not trying again." - Michael Jordan

A few years ago, I joined the social media scene. It was overwhelming, to say the least, but it gave me an entire outlet to read good quotes. Social media has made it possible to read coaches’ speeches and athlete interviews we probably never would have seen otherwise. I love reading them. When it came time to post something on my Facebook, I had no idea what to say. What would people want to hear from me? It took me a long time to post anything. I thought long and hard about my lack of words and kept coming back to my love of the words of others. So, I started sharing quotes.

You never know what another person is going through or if a few words of encouragement may make a difference in someone’s life. I hope that sharing some of the quotes I have enjoyed will help spread a positive message to the people who read them. When I go back in my old room and read those quotes still taped on the wall, I am reminded of the power of a positive thought. That's why, to this day, I always enjoy a good quote.

"Live your truth. Express your love. Share your enthusiasm. Take action towards your dreams. Walk your talk. Dance and sing to your music. Embrace your blessings. Make today worth remembering."

- Steve Maraboli

Sherry Cervi is a four-time Women's Professional Rodeo Association World Champion Barrel Racer. This article was originally published in Cervi's monthly World Champion Reflections column in BHN throughout 2014 following Cervi's 2013 world title. Email comments on this article to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .