The Best of Both Worlds

Marilyn Camarillo of Lamar, Colorado, has a decided preference for cutting blood and a knack for bringing barrel racing potential out of a horse that got its start in the cutting pen, as evidenced by Lanes Dry, No. 16 on the following Equi-Stat chart, and Marilyn Camarillo instructs a young rider.Michael J, another notable multi-disciplined mount not listed here.

“I can get one going much faster if he comes from the cutting pen because he’s more broke,” Camarillo said. “A cow horse has got to stop, turn, and be gone quick. Likewise, a barrel horse has to gather his feet to turn. Cutters mature earlier; they have a good brain and can take the pressure. They don’t have the temper a racehorse has, either. All a racehorse has been taught is to go fast forward. Stop is not in their vocabulary, and I understand that. The easiest thing to do is teach a horse to run, but it’s hard to teach one to gather and turn around.”

Camarillo emphasizes that while barrel horses need some degree of speed and athleticism, they don't necessarily need a 100+ speed index to win on the cloverleaf.

“A barrel horse doesn’t have to be a AAA horse,” Camarillo said. “Connie Combs' bay stud, Maude’s Joak, had a 69 speed index. I didn’t know you could go that slow, but he won the [WPRA World Champion Barrel Racer].”

Naturally, one stipulation in making a cutting horse a winner in a timed event is that he must have the speed to stop the clock. In any case, Camarillo insists that cutting blood needs to be pretty close, while running blood can be further back on the pedigree. She prefers a good dose of cow horse lineage and is fond of Miss N Cash breeding in particular.

Barrel racing horses and cutting horses share many of the same skill sets necessary for success—athleticism, quickness, collection and agility along with a good mind and a solid training foundation.“He was by Dash For Cash and out of Doc N Missy, who sold at the Snaffle Bit sale for $40,000. That was a lot of money back then," Camarillo said. "They bred her to Dash For Cash, which I thought was a strange cross. Why would you breed this really good cow horse mare to a racehorse? But it worked. Go back to Easy Jet and Smooth Herman. They were full brothers—one went to the cutting world and one went to the racehorse world.”

The unique EquiStat chart below reveals the top 25 horses that managed to gain earnings in both the cutting and the barrel racing arenas.

CUTTING AND BARRELS

1. SNORTY LENA (BARREL RACING $84; CUTTING $107,256) $107,340

(94S) (Shorty Lena x Little Peppy Fritz)

Barrel Racing - Jamalyn K(Jamie) Johnson, $84

Cutting - Greg Welch, $107,256

2. KITS OKIE (BARREL RACING $1,408; CUTTING $79,308) $80,716

(00M) (Kits Little Garfield x Okie Pepolena)

Barrel Racing - Nicole Reed, $1,408

Cutting - Thomas Ross, $52,811; Mackie Hursh, $15,816; Shannon Hall, $10,260; Nicole Reed, $243; Bob Price, $178

3. MAN OLENA (BARREL RACING $712; CUTTING $59,213) $59,925

(79S) (Doc O'Lena x Lady Mary Lee)

Barrel Racing - Jillian N Pullen, $712

Cutting - Kenny Patterson, $31,602; F Joe Heim, $12,973; Rick Mowery, $9,034; Ken Patterson, $3,306; Glen Blankenship, $1,271; S E Montgomery, $673; Karen Montgomery, $192; Jim Blankenship, $162

4. SCAT DADDY (BARREL RACING $139; CUTTING $58,557) $58,696

(06S) (High Brow Cat x Sweet Peppy Again)

Barrel Racing - Paul L Cooper, $139

Cutting - Clint Pace, $55,596; Neil Freeman, $2,629; Bill Pierce, $277; Zoe Woodland, $55

5. JO LENA DOC (BARREL RACING $54,115; CUTTING $85) $54,200

(90G) (San Jo Lena x Miss So Fine)

Barrel Racing - Mesa Leavitt, $53,065; Karie Lynn Carpenter, $1,050

Cutting - Travis Sachtleben, $85

6. PLAYN STYLISH LENA (BARREL RACING $180; CUTTING $52,113) $52,293

(05M) (Lenas Jewel Bars x Playn Stylish)

Barrel Racing - Dana Askins, $180

Cutting - Melissa Gardner Lyons, $36,978; Kory Pounds, $15,135

7. GARTH (BARREL RACING $63; CUTTING $46,573) $46,636

(91G) (Doc's Oak x Sweet Lil Lena)

Barrel Racing - Andrea Moe, $63

Cutting - Nick Arismendi, $23,518; Julie Roddy Arismendi, $19,096; Gail Taylor, $2,814; John Maddox, $1,146

8. PRISSYS LITTLE CASH (BARREL RACING $735; CUTTING $45,459) $46,194

(92M) (Cash Quixote Rio x Prissy Peppy Smoke)

Barrel Racing - Morgan Montello, $735

Cutting - Jim Short, $36,148; Madison Murray, $2,379; Mark D Lavender, $1,897; Patrick Frede, $959; Heather L Gallagher, $822; Courtney Sokol, $657; David Murray, $656; Trey Hunt, $401; James Bray, $367; Ginger Singletary, $310; Thomas Bray, $254; Allison Bray, $159; Kaleigh Murray, $113; Bobby Hunt, $91; Jackie Rigby, $83; Trey Wilson, $79; Hunter Hightower, $45; Morgan Montello, $41

9. DOCS GOLD (BARREL RACING $92; CUTTING $38,858) $38,950

(77S) (Doc's Solano x Miss Holly James)

Barrel Racing - Lisa Corey, $92

Cutting - David T Roberts, $30,133; Glen Wooldridge, $8,543; Jerry B Cronquist, $102; Glen Blankenship, $80

10. WHEELIN FREIGHTRAIN (BARREL RACING $162; CUTTING $36,772) $36,934

(91G) (Wheeling Peppy x Docs Royal Time)

Barrel Racing - Alexis Blagg, $162

Cutting - Kenneth Ray Bartlett, $16,106; Dee Ann McLauchlin, $11,643; Lee McLauchlin, $4,008; Steve Bovan, $2,903; Lane Briley, $541; Steven McLauchlin, $335; T J McKay, $320; Tommy Doty, $279; Jillian McLauchlin, $218; Sharon Blackwood, $213; Alicia Massey, $83; Robert Lee Burns, $53; James Figiel, $38; Lacey Wilson, $31

11. HICKORYS HOTSHOT (BARREL RACING $464; CUTTING $32,167) $32,631

(95G) (Doc's Hickory x Gems Emerald)

Barrel Racing - Nikki Hardcastle-Hatton, $464

Cutting - Tom Harper, $14,038; Randall (Randy) Chartier, $10,344; Dick Thompson, $6,953; Gaylon Wells, $432; Crystal Stark, $400

12. HES HOT (BARREL RACING $74; CUTTING $30,142) $30,216

(06G) (Peptoboonsmal x Sweet Shorty Lena)

Barrel Racing - Kailey Dement, $74

Cutting - Lindy Merryman Ashlock, $25,472; Laura L Landers, $2,439; Lee Francois, $2,231

13. KENO QUIXOTE (BARREL RACING $350; CUTTING $23,720) $24,070

(82G) (Doc Quixote x Lucky Blue Noche)

Barrel Racing - Teri Decchant, $350

Cutting - David S Harris, $11,419; Kathy Daughn, $7,000; Jane Cox Jones, $3,815; Jerry W McDonald Jr, $744; Louis Costanza, $390; Anne Broussard, $229; Lynn Seamons, $123

14. STYLISH ROSEBUD (BARREL RACING $559; CUTTING $23,170) $23,729

(01G) (Docs Stylish Oak x Rosies Playboy Lena)

Barrel Racing - Melissa Taylor, $426; Lora Nichols, $133

Cutting - Kevin R Coombe, $10,481; Keith Kitchen, $4,297; James C Davison, $3,061; Rusty Carroll, $3,047; David H Dewhurst III, $1,319; Russ Carroll, $964

15. WHOA QUESTION ME (BARREL RACING $317; CUTTING $21,480) $21,798

(01M) (Dual Banditos Gold x Whoa I Can)

Barrel Racing - Lisa Whitman, $317

Cutting - Richard M Hook, $21,123; Betty Manuel, $357

16. LANES DRY (BARREL RACING $7,705; CUTTING $13,351) $21,056

(87G) (Dry Rein x Linders Music Chex)

Barrel Racing - Marilyn Camarillo, $5,187; Jamie Jo Mitchell, $1,823; Sharon Camarillo, $696

Cutting - Rick Mowery, $7,228; Dale Robbins, $5,946; Ted B Robinson, $177

17. ROCKET MAC ACRE (BARREL RACING $324; CUTTING $20,538) $20,862

(94G) (Bob Acre Doc x Linda Lady Rocket)

Barrel Racing - Bert Chiasson, $324

Cutting - Keith G Deaville, $12,338; Garrett Chiasson, $6,994; Claire Chiasson, $1,120; Lacey E Farmer, $85

18. NAVY BARS CATALYST (BARREL RACING $843; CUTTING $18,587) $19,430

(85G) (Taris Catalyst x Domino Navy Gal)

Barrel Racing - Kailey Welker, $843

Cutting - Brenda Allen, $17,130; David Holtsford, $747; Calvin Allen, $710

19. LIL SUGAR BIT (AP) (BARREL RACING $16,706; CUTTING $2,510) $19,215

(91M) (Double Or Nothin (AP) x Li'l Sugar Bit)

Barrel Racing - Suzanne M Koch, $16,212; Amber Fair, $282; Nicole Donley, $212

Cutting - Donald Wright, $2,510

20. FLY CEE DOC (BARREL RACING $337; CUTTING $18,226) $18,564

(82G) (Fly Cee x Doc Knotty Nancy)

Barrel Racing - Shawnelle Lupton, $337

Cutting - Darrell Copeland, $3,377; Jim Bausch, $2,244; Jared I Cox, $1,457; W L (Bushrod) Duncan, $1,353; John Ingram, $1,339; James R (Jim) Mitchell, $1,315; Byron Green, $1,275; James R Spunky Hawkins Jr, $977; Danny Forestier, $885; Eddie Braxton, $624; David Luquette, $596; David Broumley, $577; Bryant Slaughter, $523; Brandon Walden, $395; Cindy Mitchell, $197; Jon Eric Miller, $185; Scott Edwards, $183; Benjamin Lee Roberson, $174; Casey Green, $156; Johnny M Sanders, $118; Cathy L Scherder, $110; Mel Shearin, $75; Millie Kay Bouget Walker, $51; Kim Verville Fischbach, $38

21. LENAS COMMANDER (BARREL RACING $70; CUTTING $18,025) $18,095

(83G) (Doc O'Lena x Royal Susique)

Barrel Racing - Nancy Rudeen, $70

Cutting - Mindy May Jenkins, $6,554; Brian Kelly, $5,570; Gary Hughes, $2,445; Harry J Buffalo, $1,471; Billy Ray Rosewell Jr, $974; Unknown - NCHA Non-Member, $515; Buddy Pate, $242; Von A Clouse, $141; Billy Owens, $87; David Hughes, $15; Teresa Earnheart, $12

22. BUENOS PLAYGIRL (BARREL RACING $3,899; CUTTING $14,049) $17,948

(90M) (Freckles Playboy x Ja Dees Foxy Lady)

Barrel Racing - Tiffany L Drotos, $2,937; Madison Drotos, $554; Maisy Drotos, $408

Cutting - Ted Sokol Jr, $6,239; Ricky D Taylor, $3,724; Adam Gamble, $3,515; Rena Parmer, $361; Nikki Sokol Roberson, $76; K'Leigh Griffin, $68; Tiffany L Drotos, $66

23. BANJO DOC (BARREL RACING $317; CUTTING $16,798) $17,115

(90G) (Dry Doc x Banjos Miss Velvet)

Barrel Racing - J Korin (Kory) Price, $317

Cutting - Kathy Gould, $7,807; Jeff Rodenbeck, $4,277; Kailee Rodenbeck, $3,062; Carl Gould, $1,089; Lauren Rodenbeck, $564

24. MR SMITH (BARREL RACING $228; CUTTING $16,150) $16,378

(00G) (Unknown x Unknown)

Barrel Racing - Judy Frazier, $228

Cutting - Joe Pat Cassels, $8,512; Anne Hutchinson, $5,866; Unknown - NCHA Non-Member, $1,314; Carol J Andersen, $255; Frank Kretsinger, $110; Carol J Anderson, $94

25. LENAS COWTOWN JOE (BARREL RACING $630; CUTTING $15,534) $16,164

(96S) (San Jo Lena x Fresis Desi)

Barrel Racing - Summer Langford, $630

Cutting - Steve Buster, $6,253; Dr Robert L Copley, $5,738; Toni Copley, $3,291; Summer Copley, $252

1-100 (BARREL RACING $208,909; CUTTING $1,273,203) $1,482,112

101-330 (BARREL RACING $3,481,903; CUTTING $559,195) $4,041,098

Grand Total (BARREL RACING $3,690,812; CUTTING $1,832,398) $5,523,210

