Throwback: On The Money Red, Top Sire

On The Money Red’s colts carry on stallion’s legacy to top stallion in 2003.

By Karen Cannon first published in the April 2003 issue of Barrel Horse News

With 72 money-earning offspring, it is apparent that On The Money Red’s No. 1 stallion status is not due solely to his World Championship Barrel Futurity Champion son, SR Red Ryder.

Top: Ears My Money. Bottom: SR Red Ryder with Brett MonroeThe late 1978 sorrel stallion, by Bennie’s Big Red out of Dolly Priest by Little Dick Priest, was owned by Danny Ray of Victory Farms at his time of death. In 2002, the stallion’s offspring earned $356,726, with an average of $4,955 each.

Homer and Ada Nell Beasley’s SR Red Ryder, the No. 1 money earner, led the pack with $114,163 throughout the year with Brett Monroe aboard.

Coming in second as the stallion’s leading money-earning offspring was Ears My Money, owned by Robert and Becky Kerr, Carnegie, Okla., and ridden by Kim Squires. The 1998 sorrel gelding, out of Flaming Jets Tag by Flaming Jet, earned $44,631 throughout the year as a futurity horse. The gelding earned seven checks, including a win at the Speedhorse Silver Cup, reserve at the San Antonio Futurity and third at the Lazy E and Victory Farms futurities.

On The Money Red’s third high-money earner VF Lady In Red, owned by Darla Baker, Pollock, Texas, won $24,318 in Open and futurity competition with Mary Burger. The 1998 sorrel mare, out of Shots Rate Jet by Rare Jet, won the Victory Farms Barrel Futurity and placed in the top five at the Harlequin, EBFA, Lazy E and Buz Post.

Rounding out the top five of On The Money Red’s leading money earners was Cause I Like Money, with $18,994 and Reds Moneys Ready, earning $18,308.

Dash Ta Fame slipped from the top spot to No. 2 with 41 offspring earning $339,267, for an average of $8,275. Dash Ta Fame, by First Down Dash out of Sudden Fame by Tiny’s Gay, is owned by Bob Burt, South Jordan, Utah. Leading Dash Ta Fame’s money-earning offspring was Smooth Movin Dash, out of Smooth Current by Current Concept (TB). The 1997 sorrel gelding, owned by Dennis and Raelyn Blair and ridden by Ryan Lovendahl, was the No. 2 ranked futurity horse. Smooth Movin Dash earned $74,060 in competition, including wins at the AWPRA, American West Southwest Regionals, Arizona Gold, Ardmore and Lazy E futurities.

Dahs Ta Fame’s second high-money earner was What Fame, owned by James Graves and shown by Lance Graves. What Fame, a 1998 brown gelding, out of BCR Whata Foxy Lady by Murrtheblurr (TB), earned $51,312 in divisional and futurity competition, including wins at the Kindergarten, Clack-A-Drome and WVQHA futurities and the All American Quarter Horse Congress.