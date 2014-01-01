A Barrel Racer's Guide to Clinicians

An easy way to improve your horsemanship is by learning from the professionals. I’ve gathered a list of professionals and top-notch horsemen and horsewomen who have yearly clinics or offer personal lessons.

We’re about mid-way through the first month of the year and by now you’ve had plenty of time to drop the ball on those New Year’s resolutions. No shame there, it happens. But, let’s re-evaluate our priorities together and take this opportunity to pick that ball back up and start jogging.

I’m guilty of having a huge list of resolutions only to find myself dropping the majority of the list halfway through the year. If we’re being honest we all know at times we’ll fall off the wagon, and that’s OK. The important part is getting back up after you fall. So, this year instead of compiling a long list of unreachable goals for the year, join me in focusing on a select few things we can actually accomplish.

Horsemanship – it’s one of the most important things in my life and I believe we should never stop learning, nor can we ever know everything. So, if your New Year’s resolution is to build and improve your horsemanship then the question may be ‘Where do I start?’

Charmayne James

www.charmaynejames.com/

Million-dollar cowgirl and 11-time Women’s Professional Rodeo Association World Champion Barrel Racer Charmayne James made her mark on the barrel racing industry in a big way. James travels the country putting on premier barrel racing clinics where she focuses on horsemanship and the pattern.

Visit her website for a list of her upcoming clinics.

Kendra Dickson. BHN File PhotoKendra Dickson

www.rodeoforareason.com/

WPRA barrel racer Kendra Dickson enjoys training horses, teaching clinics and competing in professional rodeos across the country. In 2007 she and friend Chrystal Hall shared a vision to glorify God through free clinics and thus “Rodeo For A Reason” was born. Now, they along with a team of clinicians teach horsemanship and barrel racing while spreading God’s word. To find a list of clinics and more information visit Rodeo For A Reason’s website or Dickson’s page at www.goldbucklebarrelhorses.com.

Martha Josey

www.barrelracers.com/HOME/Clinic_Schedule_Results.html

WPRA, American Quarter Horse Association and National Barrel Horse Association world champion, Martha Josey, has a long legacy of winning. She, along with her husband, R.E., and the Josey Ranch team put on several clinics across the country with the two main clinics held at the Josey Ranch in Marshal, Texas, in May. Visit their website for more information.

Stevi Hillman

www.preparetowin.tv/clinics/

National Finals Rodeo qualifier and futurity champion, Stevi Hillman has a long list of accomplishments both in the rodeo and futurity arenas. She’s had success training multiple NFR horses and personally taken home big wins at futurities such as the Jackson Hall Memorial and Old Fort Days futurities. Visit the link for more info.

Saddle Up For Christ

www.saddleupforchrist.org/page1

Saddle Up For Christ is a non-profit, nondenominational ministry, which strives to promote western and rodeo heritage while spreading God’s word. While SUFC hosts multi-event clinics the team of barrel racing clinicians is first-class. Clinicians you might encounter at a SUFC clinic include Kelly Yates, Kristie Peterson, Tana Poppino, Jackie Jatzlau, Tammy Fischer, Jana Bean, Angie Meadors, Kendra Dickson and PJ Buger. Visit the link for more info.

Connie Combs

www.conniecombs.com/

World champion and three-time NFR aggregate champ, Connie Combs, has a long list of accomplishments both in the rodeo and futurity worlds. Now she enjoys traveling the country instructing barrel racing clinics in places such as Utah, Texas, Alabama, Washington, Oklahoma, Missouri and more. Visit her website for a list of clinics.

Fallon Taylor

www.runhometour.com/

World champion Fallon Taylor is known not only for her skills on a horse and a round a barrel pattern, but also for her flashy style and ‘never give up’ attitude. In Taylor’s clinics – Run Home Tour – you’ll get one-on-one instruction, mental game tips and horsemanship basics, which will help you get to the pay window. Visit the link for more info.

Molly Powell

www.mollypowell.com/clinics.html

With 20 years experience teaching clinics and over 30 years of experience as a professional barrel racer, Molly Powell knows the ins and outs of championship barrel racing. Powell has several options for clinics including online lessons, DVDs, and of course one-on-one instruction. Visit her website for more information.

Sharon Camarillo

www.sharoncamarillo.com/clinics/schedule/2017_schedule.php

National Cowgirl Hall of Fame inductee, professional barrel racer and top-shelf horsewoman, Sharon Camarillo has made her life on the back of a horse. Today she teaches clinics focusing on efficient barrel racing performance, collection, straightness, suppleness and so much more. She also has a collection of books and DVDs detailing the barrel racing fundamentals, horsemanship and more. Visit the link for more info.

Ryan Lovendahl

Barrel horse trainer, futurity champion and clinician, Ryan Lovendahl program has excelled under many different riders of all ages. His training program has seen some of the top horses in the both the futurity and rodeo industries, including Blazin Jetolena, Sheza Blazin Move and MP Meter My Hay. For clinic inquires email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit his Facebook page at ryanlovendahl11.

Dena Kirkpatrick

www.denakirkpatrick.com/index.html

Futurity and derby champion and professional barrel horse trainer, Dena Kirkpatrick, has a plethora of accomplishments in the barrel racing arena. She believes in a simple, common sense approach to training horses and her program is designed to show the horse the quickest and most efficient way to turn a barrel. For more information visit her website.

Jane Melby

www.janemelby.com/hotpage/barrel-racing-clinics.php

With over 20 years of experience teaching barrel racing and horsemanship and with two world titles, Jane Melby is well equipped to bring your barrel racing to the next level. For a list of her upcoming clinics and for more information visit the link to her website.

Talmadge Green

Facebook: @TeamTalmadge

Professional barrel horse trainer, futurity champion and divisional champion, Talmadge Green has accumulated more than $2 million in lifetime earnings. His training program consists of everything a barrel racer needs to succeed in and out of the arena: barrel horses, saddles and tack, training, sales, clinics and lessons. For more information visit the Team Talmadge Facebook page.

Marne Loosenort

www.plentytinyranch.com/clinics-events

Aged-event and divisional barrel racing champion, Marne Loosenort’s Plenty Tiny Ranch has seen its share of champions. With a lifetime of knowledge the Plenty Tiny Ranch clinics offer a clear and concise teaching style in both barrel racing and roping. Clinics are offered for all ages and all levels of competitors and being surrounded by a positive attitude is only one aspect the clinics bring to the table. For a list of clinics and more info visit Loosenort’s website.

Kailey Sullins is managing editor of Barrel Horse News.