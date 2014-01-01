Terlip and Angelle Win Josey Jr World and Reunion Titles

Where the elite compete, you have to be tougher than nails. Each spring the barrel racing world knows it’s time to make the journey to the Josey Ranch in Marshall, Texas, home to World Champions RE & Martha Josey for the annual Josey Reunion and Josey Jr World Barrel Races.

Each spring brings the return of warm weather and pretty flowers. In the barrel racing world, it means it’s time to make the journey to the Josey Ranch in Marshall, Texas, home to World Champions RE & Martha Josey for the annual Josey Reunion and Josey Jr World Barrel Races. This year both events featured great contestants, fast horses, super sponsors and lots of excitement! Both events were webcast live again this year on the Barrel Horse News website by Mark Burt of MVP, allowing fans from all over the country to view these great events.

Josey Reunion

The 24th Annual 2017 Josey Reunion had a great turnout with 428 runners, $13,500 added money and over $200,000 in cash and prizes. The Reunion featured competitors from 14 states with the youngest rider being 5 years old. There were 18 Paint horse side pot runners and Cierra Chapman and Pistol Packin Hero of Kiowa, Oklahoma, came away with the average win. The annual Sonny Bit O’Both- Horse with the Most Heart Award sponsored by Fiber Energy Animal Bedding, went to Steven Rape and Leos Texas Candy. This award is a tribute to Martha’s great horse Sonny Bit O’Both, who is still the only horse in history to win the American Quarter Horse Association. and Women's Professional Rodeo Association world championships in the same year. The Sunday morning church service featured Coy Huffman and other inspirational speakers along with the presentation of scholarships.

Dana Haas was the Wrangler First Round winner with a time of 16.057 on her 16-year-old mare Lil Miss Runaway, which made it a special win. Dana has been coming to the ranch to compete since 1998.

"I have missed one year in the past 19 years," Haas said. "R.E. and Martha Josey open up their home to barrel racers from all over the country and I think that's part of what I love about it. It's different than any other race we go to all year. It's not an asphalt parking lot with lined out parking spaces. It's a ranch in the heart of Texas."

The MVP-United Vet Second Round winner was hometown cowgirl Abby Phillips of Marshall, Texas, and posted the fastest time of the entire weekend, a 15.813 on Crown Ta Fame. Abby had already qualified for the finals with her Friday time of 16.138 winning second in the first round. Abby recalled entering the arena asking her horse for a 16.0 on Saturday, but was surprised by her talented teammate’s time of 15.813 to win the round by two-tenths of a second. Abby finished the weekend as the high-money earner after she also placed fourth in the finals.

The best was saved for last in the Big Tex/Cimarron Shootout Finals Round. At the Reunion finals, they run the slowest qualifying time to the fastest and drag after every two runners in the short go. Dustin Angelle qualified Saturday with his time of 16.024 which made him the last to run in the finals. The excitement from the crowd was intense during his run, and it was picture perfect. Angelle and JL Jamaican Me Rich cut the second barrel close rocking it slightly, but left it standing and brought everyone to the edge of their seat waiting for the clock to stop as they ran home. The time flashed 15.983 and Dustin Angelle took the 24th Josey Reunion win. It was a great feat to overcome the pressure of being the last to run.

Dustin Angelle, Josey Reunion Champion.

During his victory ride around the arena with Martha Josey, Angelle gave most of the credit to JL Jamaican Me Rich and said, "I have been to multiple Josey clinics over the years, and they are always fun. There's always a lot to learn and you can't help but come back to this place."

The 2D winner was Morgan Neugent and Blue Colored Sugar. The 3D winner was Jens Rudibaugh riding Stormy. The 4D winner was Chandra Taylor and her partner KJV Money Zip. The Reunion Senior Champion was Shelly Gish running Kissyourmoneygoodbye. The Josey Reunion/Priefert Pole Bending Champion was Mickayla Brown riding Trey Ta Fame. The Josey Reunion draws contestants year after year from all across the country that have previously attended a Josey clinic in the past 50 years. Each year many top barrel racers attend and this always makes for a great homecoming and an exciting race!

Josey Jr World

As exciting as the Reunion was, the 2017 Josey Jr World also did not disappoint. There were 20 states represented and 380 youth competing. Sixteen states made the finals and 11 states took home checks with 30 of the Jr World competitors winning over $1,000. Josey Ranch was excited to host the beautiful Lisa Lageschaar - 2017 Miss Rodeo America, who also happens to be a former Josey student. The American Paint Horse Association. side pot winner was Tara Beth Rozell on Tippy Top Hat. With over $10,000 in added money, the Jr World contestants took home over $200,000 in cash and prizes.

The Wrangler First Round win went to Rio Flaherty, who is no stranger to the Jr World leader board. Rio had run the fastest time of the 2016 Josey Jr. World. Flaherty clocked a blistering 16.032 on her horse The Wonder Bug. The Polylast Flooring Second Round winner was Elle Sullivan with another fast time of 16.056. Elle and her horse Indefeasible B J made a great comeback improving eight-tenths if a second from their first round time. Chloe Rowe of Louisiana won the 4 & under National Barrel Horse Association Stick Horse Race buckle with a lightning fast time of 12.15 seconds.

The Sunday church service featured Randy Adams, Miss Rodeo America and other great speakers and concluded with the presentation of scholarships bringing the Josey Ranch total to well over $250,000 presented in their 50 year history. Ernie Rodina and Rusty Rierson sponsored by Purina did an outstanding job entertaining the crowd. Martha’s great horse Cebe Reed -Horse with the Most Heart award was a tie this year. Keely Henry and She’s A Little Tipsey along with Wyatt Grace Andrews and Little Dash Priest were presented with the awards. Both of these great, American Quarter Horses were well deserving of the award. Rusty Howell and East Texas Fuels of Marshall, Texas, awarded Sarah Brockhoff of Dayton, Pennsylvania, $500 for traveling the farthest at 1,279 miles. Angelica Koffman of Butler, Pennsylvania, traveled 1,159 miles to win $300 and Kali Holt from LaBelle, Florida, went 1,101 to win $200.

The entire Josey Jr World Championship was webcast nationally via Barrel Horse News. On Sunday morning the short-go began with a welcoming from Christina and Judge Richard Anderson. During Christina’s warm comments about our event, she expressed just how much Marshall, Texas, was the best all-American city. Miss Rodeo America, Lisa Langeshaar, displayed the colors of Old Glory in true rodeo style.

Kylar Terlip of Frontenac, Kansas, the 2012 and 2016 Josey Jr World Champion, brought the excitement to the last 30 runners of the finals. Terlip hit the leader board with a 15.984 on Guys Cashin In. She then came back on Guys Voodoo Bug, the horse she won it on the previous year, and stole the lead once again from herself with a 15.905. Terlip became the Jr World Champion and Reserve Champion. Both of her winning horses are by the Meyers Ranch great horse, Frenchmans Guy. Only one other rider has achieved this feat. In 2013, Cashen Turner of Kansas rode her two horses to the champion and reserve championships.

Kylar Terlip, Josey Jr World Champion and Reserve Champion.

During her post race interview with Martha Josey, Terlip thanked Savoy Rosser’s ground crew and the Fish and Stihl John Deere Tractor drivers for doing a great job of keeping the ground consistent during Jr. World, which allowed her to run the only 15-second times of the weekend on both of her horses. After 900 plus runs over the weekend, she wanted to thank them because the tractor drivers and ground crew are a big factor in making the arena conditions perfect. Martha teased her during the interview asking what she and Cashen and those Kansas girls were doing to become such champions. Martha also pointed out that now that Terli has won two straight years, she is in line to beat Ty Mitchell’s four-year consecutive run of the Jr World championships since she’s only 17.

The 2D Winner was Patton Ann Lynch riding Jackie Joe Wells. The 3D winner was Jax Johnson running NNN Firewater Alive. The 4D winner was Stormi Britton riding 22 year old Bo Leo Meyers. Kylar’s weekend earnings came to over $5750 along with a beautiful Big Tex/Cimarron Trailer, Circle Y Josey/Mitchell Renegade saddle, Bob Berg Belt Buckle, Polylast Flooring for a trailer of her choice and many other great prizes. After the Josey championship round the prestigious top 40 enjoyed the Boot Barn cake and Dr. Pepper party. As the dust settles in the arena following the last 2 weeks of competitions, the quiet will be short lived as June ushers in a month of barrel racing and calf roping students coming to attend the 51st year of the longest running rodeo schools in America here at the beautiful Josey Ranch.