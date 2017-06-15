UNLV Cowgirl Takes Barrel Racing Lead at CNFR

Leia Pluemer of the University of Nevada- Las Vegas took the overall lead in barrel racing at the third performance of the 69th annual College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in the Casper Events Center.

Article courtesy College National Finals Rodeo - CASPER, Wyo. (June 15, 2017)

Pluemer’s times and her position in the rounds have steadily improved this week at the finals. She placed eighth in the first round with a time of 14.78 seconds, finished third in the second round with 14.47 and moved into second place in the third round Thursday night with a 14.20.

The senior marketing major from Bosque Farms, N.M., clocked a total time of 43.45 which put her ahead of the University of Wyoming’s Kailee Webb by five-hundredths of a second. Twelve more barrel racers will compete Friday night. The cowgirls with the 12 fastest overall times move on to Saturday’s championship round to compete for the world championship.

Pluemer, who won the 2012 National High School Rodeo Association Pole Bending Championship and is the reigning National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association West Coast Region Champion Barrel Racer and All-Around Cowgirl, is making her first CNFR count. She and her sorrel mare, Famous French Bug who she calls Sister, are assured a spot in the championship round and a chance at a championship at her first College National Finals.

In team roping, reigning champions Cole Wheeler and Wesley Thorpe, representing Texas Tech University, and Gillette College cowboys Cooper Wright and Riley Wakefield tallied the same overall time – 19.3 seconds to tie for the overall lead. Wheeler and Thorpe’s third round time was 6.4 seconds, which put them third. Wright and Wakefield are fourth in the third round with a 6.6.

The reigning champions will be trying to rope their second consecutive title together Saturday night, but 11 other teams will try to snatch the championship.

Third-round competition concludes on Friday night, June 16, beginning at 7 p.m.

CASPER, Wyo.---The following are current leaders from the 69th annual College National Finals Rodeo, June 15, 2017, courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at www.collegerodeo.com.

Bareback Riding: (third-round leaders) 1, Lane McGehee, Sam Houston State University, 81 points. 2, Layne Graham, Fort Scott Community College, 77.5. 3, Paden Hurst, Wharton County Junior College, 76.5. 4, Tristan Hansen, University of Montana – Western,74.5. 5, Jim Bob Ellsworth, South Dakota State University, 74. 6, (tie) Matt Borton, Missouri Valley College, and Rio Lee, Cochise College, 73.5. 8, Kody Lamb, Tarleton State University, 71.5. (total on three) 1, Lane McGehee, Sam Houston State University, 234.5 points. 2, Tristan Hansen, University of Montana – Western, 222.5. 3, Rio Lee, Cochise College, 218.5. 4, Cache Hill, University of Great Falls, 216. 5, (tie) Kody Lamb, Tarleton State University, and Paden Hurst, Wharton County Junior College, 215.5. 7, Will Martin, Panhandle State University, 213.5. 8, Matt Borton, Missouri Valley College, 212.

Breakaway Roping: (third-round leaders) 1, Samantha Jorgenson, Black Hills State University, 1.9 seconds. 2, Hayley Dalton-Estes, Cochise College, 2.4. 3, Tess Turk, University of Montana – Western, 2.5. 4, Valerie James, Treasure Valley Community College, 2.6 seconds. 5, (tie) Brandi Epps, Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Dalli Bean, Treasure Valley Community College, 2.7. 7, (tie) Loni Lester, Sam Houston State University, and Mikayla Phillips, Western Oklahoma State College, 2.8. (total on three) 1, Loni Lester, Sam Houston State University, 8.2 seconds. 2, Teague Crane, Colorado Northwestern Community College, 9.6. 3, Kirbie Crouse, Missouri Valley College, 18.0. 4, Lakota Bird, Central Arizona College, 18.6. (on two) 5, Brandi Epps, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 5.0. 6, Hannah Springer, Southern Arkansas University, 5.3. 7, Tess Turk, University of Montana – Western, 5.4. 8, Kayla Norcutt, Western Nevada College, 5.5.

Steer Wrestling: (third-round leaders) 1, (tie) Zach Hyatt, Western Texas College, and Kris Rasmussen Mid-Plains Community College, 4.5 seconds each. 3, Chet Boren, South Plains College, 4.6. 4, (tie) Cade Goodman, Texas A & M University, and Denver Berry, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 4.8. 6, Will Byler, Sam Houston State University, 5.1. 7, Jake Fulton, Casper College, 5.3. 8, Marcus Theriot, Eastern Mississippi Community College, 5.4. (total on three) 1, Denver Berry, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 15.9. 2, Fenton Nelsen, Missouri Valley College, 16.1. 3, Cole Frey, McNeese State University, 4, Reed Kraeger, University of Nebraska - Lincoln, 18.3. 5, Gabe Soileau, McNeese State University, 19.4. 6, Wyatt Lindsay, New Mexico State University, 19.9. 7, Bubba Boots, Northwest College, 20.2. 8, Chet Boren, South Plains College, 25.2.

Team Roping: (third-round leaders) 1, Denton Taylor and Dusty Taylor, University of Wyoming, 5.3 seconds. 2, Chase Onaka, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo and Brushton Minton, West Hills College, 5.9. 3, Cole Wheeler and Wesley Thorp, Texas Tech University, 6.4. 4, Cooper White and Riley Wakefield, Gillette College, 6.6. 5, (tie) Bubba Boots and Matthew Williams, Northwest College; Samantha Jorgenson, Black Hills State University, and Chandler Comfort, Mid-Plains Community College; and Cole Frey, McNeese State University, and Reid Halbert, Texas A& M University, 6.7 each. 8, Wyatt Hayes and Tyce McLeod, New Mexico Junior College, 7.6. (total on three) 1, (tie) Cole Wheeler and Wesley Thorp, Texas Tech University, and Cooper White and Riley Wakefield, Gillette College, 19.3 seconds each. 3, Brushton Minton, West Hills College, and Chase Onaka, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 23.6 seconds. 4, Bubba Boots and Matthew Williams, Northwest College, 24.1. 5, Chandler Comfort, Mid-Plains Community College, and Samantha Jorgenson, Black Hills State University, 26.2. 6, Cole Frey, McNeese State University, and Reid Halbert, Texas A & M University, 29.6. 7, Landon Heryford and Tim Messner, Oregon State University, 45.2. (on two) 8, Denton Taylor and Dusty Taylor, University of Wyoming, 11.2.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (third-round leaders) 1, Jake Finlay, Panhandle State University, 79.5 points. 2, Brody Cress, Tarleton State University, 77. 3, Logan Cook, Panola Junior College, 76. 4, Mason Mardesich, Otero Junior College, 75.5. 5, Wyatt Hagerman, University of Wyoming, 69.5. 6, Will Centoni, Cuesta College, 68.5. 7, Josh Davison, New Mexico State University, 68. 8, Jace Lane, Tarleton State University, 67.5. (total on three) 1, Logan Cook, Panola Junior College, 210.5. 2, Will Centoni, Cuesta College, 209. 3, Blaise Freeman, Western Texas College, 205.5. 4, Parker Kempfer, Sam Houston State University, 185.5. (on two) 5, (tie) Jake Finley, Panhandle State University, and Brody Cress, Tarleton State University, 153.5 each.7, Jalen Joaquin, Cochise College, 145. 8, (tie) Wyatt Hageman, University of Wyoming, and Tanner Butner, University of Montana – Western, 140.5 each.

Goat Tying: (third-round leaders) 1, Katie Rice, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 6.2 seconds. 2, Rickie Engesser, Gillette College, 6.3. 3, (tie) Baili Collins, Tarleton State University; Breanna Ellis, Missouri Valley College, and Tess Turk, University of Montana – Western, 6.4 each. 7, (tie) Makayla Boots, Idaho State University; Tearnee Nelson, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, and Jessi Burdett, University of Nevada – Las Vegas, 6.5 each. (total on three) 1, (tie) Makayla Boots, Idaho State University, and Katie Rice, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, and Rickie Engesser, Gillette College, 19.4 seconds each. 4, Baili Collins, Tarleton State University, 19.5. 5, Tawny Barry, Eastern New Mexico University, 19.7. 6, Amelia Anderson, University of Wyoming, 19.8. 7, Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State University, 20.0. 8, (tie) Kylee Bennett, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and Hope Petry, South Dakota State University, 20.2.

Tie Down Roping: (third-round leaders) 1, Reid Zapalac, Tarleton State University, 8.0 seconds. 2, Taylor Skinner, Idaho State University, 8.5. 3, Nolan K. Sybrant, Hastings College, 8.6. 4, Colton Farquer, Cal Poly State University, 9.0. 5, Bryce Bott, Casper College, 9.2. 6, Dillon Sherrick, Oklahoma State University, 9.8. 7, (tie) Clayton Smith, Western Oklahoma State College, and Preston C. Pederson, Blue Mountain Community College, 10.0. (total on three) 1, Reid Zapalac, Tarleton State University, 27.9. 2, Marcus Theriot, East Mississippi Community College, 29.2. 3, Colton Farquer, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 29.8. 4, Cooper Mathews, Hill College, 30.7. 5, Clayton Smith, Western Oklahoma State College, 33.7. 6, Brent Keaveney, Central Arizona College, 36.6. 7, (tie) Bryce Bott, Casper College, and Riley Wakefield, Gillette College, 37.4.

Barrel Racing: (third-round leaders) 1, Loni Lester, Sam Houston State University, 13.98 seconds. 2, Leia Pluemer, University of Nevada – Las Vegas, 14.20. 3, Taylor Rivera, University of Nevada – Las Vegas, 14.26. 4, Lake Mehalic, Colorado State University, 14.27. 4. 5, Kailee Webb, University of Wyoming, 14.36. 6, Kelsi Haller, Lake Land College, 14.47. 7, Hailey Kinsel, Texas A&M University, 14.489. 8, Danyelle Williams, Blue Mountain Community College, 14.50. (total on three) 1, Leia Pluemer, University of Nevada – Las Vegas, 43.45. 2, Kailee Webb, University of Wyoming, 43.50 seconds 3, Danyelle Williams, Blue Mountain Community College, 43.81. 4, Hailey Kinsel, Texas A&M University, 43.83. 5, Abby Searcy, University of Arkansas – Monticello, 43.93. 6, Kelsi Haller, Lake Land College, 44.05. 7, Lake Mehalic, Colorado State University, 44.06. 8, NaLynn Cline, New Mexico State University, 44.18.

Bull Riding: (third round - two rides) 1, Kolton White, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 75 points. 2, Ezkiel Mitchell, Hill College, 71.5. (total on two) 1, Ruger Piva, University of Montana Western, 157. 2, Cody Ballard, Panhandle State University, 154. 3, Kolton White, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 151.5. (on one) 4, Chase Daugherty, Montana State University, 77.5. 5, Cole Melancon, Hill College, 76.5. 6, (tie) Dakota Rice, Chadron State College, and Blue Wilcox, Mesalands Community College, 75.5. 8. Aaron Williams, Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo, 74.

Men’s All-Around: 1, Bubba Boots, Northwest College, 190 points. 2, Marcus Theriot, East Mississippi Community College, 165. 3, Wyatt Miller, Fort Scott Community College, 70. 4, BoDell Jessen, Odessa College, 65.

Women’s All-Around: 1, KL Spratt, Sam Houston State University, 140 points. 2, Kirbie Crouse, Missouri Valley College, 125. 3, Loni Lester, Sam Houston State University, 95. 4, Lakota Bird, Central Arizona College, 70.

Men’s Team: 1, Panhandle State University, 460 points. 2, University of Montana – Western, 325. 3, Northwest College, 280. 4, Sam Houston State University, 275.

Women’s Team: 1, Sam Houston State University, 295 points. 2, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 280. 3, Treasure Valley Community College, 195. 4, (tie) University of Tennessee – Martin, and University of Wyoming, 175.