Jordan Driver Claims AQHYA World Championship

Jordan Driver of Garden City, Texas, captured the world championship title in barrel racing at the 2017 Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show on August 8 in Oklahoma City.

Driver showed the American Quarter Horse Ever Sozippy, owned by Driver Land and Cattle Co. LLC of Garden City, Texas. The 2005 sorrel gelding, sired by Zippy Zevi Dasher and out of Ever Soright, was bred by Erin Knox of Pilot Point, Texas.

In barrel racing, 76 entries competed for world champion honors. World champions received a prize package that included a custom-designed gold trophy; Montana Silversmiths buckle; specially designed logoed jacket, courtesy of Cripple Creek Outerwear; world champion patch; neck wreath; Professional’s Choice product; Five-Star Equine saddle pad and ribbon.

The Ford Youth World is the pinnacle event for American Quarter Horse exhibitors ages 18 and under around the world, who must qualify for the event by earning a predetermined number of points to compete in each of the classes representing halter, English and western disciplines. More than 3,340 entries from the United States, Canada, Costa Rica and Luxembourg are competing for 35 world championships and 33 Adequan® Level 2 championship titles at this year’s event, August 4-12 in Oklahoma City.

Article photo provided courtesy of The American Quarter Horse Association.