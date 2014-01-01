Mallory Russell Dominates at AQHYA World Show

Mallory Russell of Center, Kentucky, captured the world championship title in pole bending at the 2017 Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show on August 8 in Oklahoma City.

Russell showed her American Quarter Horse GR Perks Magnolia. The 2005 sorrel gelding, sired by Hi View Magnolia and out of Perky Little Dash, was bred by Gordon Branham of Scottsville, Kentucky.

She also took home the Adequan Level 2 championship in pole bending; reserve championship in stake race Level 3 and Adequan Level 2 and won all four levels of 13 & Under in the same competitions.

In pole bending, 54 entries competed for world champion honors. World champions received a prize package that included a custom-designed gold trophy; Montana Silversmiths buckle; specially designed logoed jacket, courtesy of Cripple Creek Outerwear; world champion patch; neck wreath; Professional’s Choice product; Five-Star Equine saddle pad and ribbon.

AQHYA Pole Bending champion Mallory Russell and GR Perks Magnolia.

The Ford Youth World is the pinnacle event for American Quarter Horse exhibitors ages 18 and under around the world, who must qualify for the event by earning a predetermined number of points to compete in each of the classes representing halter, English and western disciplines. More than 3,340 entries from the United States, Canada, Costa Rica and Luxembourg are competing for 35 world championships and 33 Adequan® Level 2 championship titles at this year’s event, August 4-12 in Oklahoma City.

Reserve world champions received a prize package that included a custom-designed silver trophy, Montana Silversmiths buckle; specially designed logoed jacket, courtesy of Cripple Creek Outerwear; reserve world champion patch; Shorty’s Caboy Hattery hat can and ribbon.

The Adequan® Level 2 first place winner received a gold trophy, specially designed Montana Silvermiths buckle, neck wreath, and champion patch.

The 13-&-under first place winner received an award specially designed by AQHA’s trophy company, Awards Recognition Concepts. The achievement appears on the official records of the horse and exhibitor

For more news from the Ford Youth World, visit www.aqha.com/youthworld.

Built Ford Tough is proud to be the title sponsor of the Ford Youth World. Other partners include Bank of America, John Deere, Justin Boots, Markel Insurance, Montana Silversmiths, Nutrena, SmartPak and Wrangler. Additional event sponsors include Adequan®, Merial, Cripple Creek, Metro Golf, Elite Stall Mat and the Four Sixes Ranch.

Article and photo courtesy of The American Quarter Horse Association.