Hillman sets new arena record at Caldwell Night Rodeo

A five-year-old gray horse called “Sharpie” and a petite blonde from Texas, had the rowdies and the civies making lots of noise at the first performance of the Caldwell Night Rodeo.

By Susan Kanode for the Caldwell Night Rodeo

Stevi Hillman from Weatherford was one of 78 barrel racers that entered the rodeo. They all had their first-round run during slack on Tuesday morning where she finished in second place behind Taci Bettis from Round Top, Texas.

Then 12 of those members of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association made their second appearance during the Family Night performance on Tuesday. Just hours after placing second, Sharpie (MCM Imasharpguy) and Hillman stopped the clock in 16.68 seconds to set a new arena record.

The previous record of 17.01 seconds was set by Mary Aller in 1998. When Aller had her success here, the entry and exit to the arena was on the side. It is now in the middle of the arena. While the set up may have changed the pattern is set the same and Hillman’s run put her at the top of the overall standings and will make her a favorite to compete here at next Saturday’s championships.

This is not the first success that Hillman has had aboard Sharpie. Just over two weeks ago, they won the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo in Wyoming and caught the attention of rodeo fans there.

“I got goosebumps tonight,” Hillman said. “I could feel how hard he was running and working. I’m sure he also responded to the crowd here. He was electric.”

Stevi Hillman and MCM Imasharpguy at Cheyenne Frontier Days this year after winning the historic rodeo. Photo by Ty Stockton/Bobwire-S Photography

Article provided courtesy Caldwell Night Rodeo. Photo by Bobwire-S Photography/Ty Stockton.