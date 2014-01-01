From Round Pen to Rodeo Ready, Part Two

Page 1 of 6

In part two of this three-part series on Ryan Lovendahl's training timeline, learn how to build on dry work with drills to avoid pattern pitfalls before they arise.

Article and Photos by Danika Kent

"Horses, being creatures of habit, are going to learn every repetitive thing you do with them, be it right or wrong." When a young horse can perform every maneuver at Lovendahl's lightest cues, it is ready to begin barrel work.



If the first six months of training have gone according to plan, all the right moves have become habitual for a 2-year-old under Ryan Lovendahl's tutelage. The Busby Quarter Horses lead barrel horse trainer, who fundamentally believes in allowing each horse to progress at its own pace, has been building a rock-solid foundation in each aspiring prospect. As the horse nears its 3-year-old year, after months and miles under sweaty saddle pads in the round pen and the pasture, the time has come to progress from dry work to drill work.

"When all the maneuvers he will need to do the drills can be performed in dry work—dry work meaning no barrels—if he can do everything you ask, whenever and wherever, there is no reason for him to do any different just because you've put a barrel in his way," Lovendahl said.

The first set of barrels the colt sees is not your conventional cloverleaf pattern, however. Neither are the second or third, in fact, because before a young horse can make a pass through the pattern that pays, it must learn when and where to apply its new skill set.