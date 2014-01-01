From Round Pen to Rodeo Ready, Part Three

Page 1 of 6

In the final installment of his three-part series, Ryan Lovendahl discusses exhibitions, the first year of competition and beyond.

Article and photos by Danika Kent.

From Round Pen to Rodeo Ready Part One

From Round Pen to Rodeo Ready Part Two

Getting a horse's competitive career off to a good start depends in large part on building consistency and confidence away from home."I want to know that when I drop my hand, the horse is going to go through and pretty much do everything on his own," Lovendahl said. "I don't ever expect them to do it perfect; you're always going to be helping them a little bit somewhere. As long as he lets me do that, I know I can enter up and send him hard enough to compete and place."

At this stage of the game, Ryan Lovendahl has spent a solid year on his colts. First, he introduced the basics in the round pen and logged miles in the pasture. Then, he put skills to the test on drills and let them prove themselves on the pattern in the practice pen. The next step is into the trailer and off to exhibitions at local jackpots.