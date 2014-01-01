South Point Arena and Equestrian Center and Priefert Pavilion to Offer Complimentary Wi-Fi, Powered by Lucchese Bootmaker
National Barrel Horse Association competitors at the Las Vegas Super Show from June 1–4 will have the added benefit of free Wi-Fi at the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center.
Lucchese Bootmaker, the South Point Arena now offers arena guests complimentary Wi-Fi in the facility’s 240,000-square-foot event space. Competitors, vendors and attendees will receive free Wi-Fi throughout the state-of-the-art facility, which includes the concourse, exhibit hall, three climate-controlled arenas, vet clinic, feed store, horse valet and more than 1,200 stalls.In partnership with
The South Point Arena and Equestrian Center and Lucchese Bootmaker have been partners for more than 10 years since the arena opened in 2006. The Wi-Fi sponsorship with Lucchese is a three-year agreement expanding the partnership through 2020.
For more information about the South Point Arena and for a full list of upcoming events, visit southpointarena.com.
