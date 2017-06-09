AAEP Foundation to Host 12th International Colic Research Symposium

The American Association of Equine Practitioners Foundation will host the 12th International Equine Colic Research Symposium from July 18–20, 2017, in Lexington, Kentucky, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

June 9, 2017 -- The symposium, held every three years alternating between Europe and North America, brings together leading researchers, practitioners, residents and graduate students to share knowledge about equine BHN file photo.colic, the leading cause of premature death in horses. The symposium will immediately follow the AAEP’s Focus on Colic and Focus on Dentistry meetings, also at the Hyatt.



As with previous symposia, this year’s presentations will accelerate the exchange of new information about colic among investigators and stimulate new collaborations and research projects. There will be a total of 53 oral presentations and 37 poster presentations. Topic areas include:



• Surgical techniques

• Diagnostics

• Treatment

• Parasitology

• Gastric ulceration

• Endotoxemia

• Pharmacology of intestinal motility

• Complications: Post-operative ileus, laminitis, adhesions, etc.

• Epidemiology

• Physiology of digestion

• Microbiology, microbiome



The format will be similar to previous Colic Research Symposia: 12-minute oral presentations followed by three minutes for questions and discussion. Poster session receptions on the evenings of July 18 and 19 will expand beyond the oral presentations by giving attendees the opportunity to review and discuss with poster presenters.



The registration fee for the Symposium is $225, while graduate students and residents may register for $50. Those planning to attend the Focus meetings may register for the Symposium at a discounted rate of $175. Attendees may receive up to 13 CE hours (pending approval by RACE).

The complete program, registration, lodging and sponsor information is available at https://aaep.org/meetings/12th-international-equine-colic-research-symposium.



The 12th International Equine Colic Research Symposium is made possible with help from generous sponsors. Platinum-level sponsors include Freedom Health, KEMIN, Platinum Performance, and StableLab. Additional sponsorship provided by Arenus, the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation, the North American Equine Racing Information Council, Nightwatch Equine Distress and Wellness Monitors, Morris Animal Foundation, Soft-Ride Deep-Gel Boots, Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society.

About the AAEP Foundation

The AAEP Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization created in 1994, serves as the charitable arm of the American Association of Equine to improve the welfare of the horses. Since its inception, the Foundation has dispersed more than $3.7 million to support its mission. For more information about the Foundation, visit aaepfoundation.org.