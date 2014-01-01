Triangle’s 38th Fall Event Features Premier Barrel Horse Selections in Shawnee

Triangle Sales is bringing on the barrel horses during the 38th annual Fall Sale, October 27-29, in Shawnee’s Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center. The multi-day event will feature the Shawnee Barrel Classic Session Saturday, October 28, as part of the Fall Sale line up, and will continue Sunday, October 29, with a full day exclusively for the second annual Future Fortunes Select Sale.

Shawnee Barrel Classic sale demonstrations will follow roping demonstrations, beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday the 28th in the adjacent International Youth Finals Rodeo arena (IFYR). The sale will feature finished riders and prospects for barrel horse competition, as well as breeding stock.

Sale consignments are currently open through September 1 for the Future Fortunes Select Session and through September 14 for the Shawnee Barrel Classic Session.

The Future Fortunes Select sale demonstrations will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday the 29th, also in the IFYR arena. A jazz brunch will be available just prior to sale time in the sale arena.

The Future Fortunes Sale brings together a collective line up of some of the country’s top yearlings, 2 and 3-year-old barrel prospects, as well as breeding stock. This year’s sale yearlings are eligible for the 2019 John Read Foster Challenge.

The Future Fortunes group includes some of the country’s most elite stallions for breeding and incentive opportunities within the barrel horse industry. Since its inception in 2004, more than 17,000 horses have enrolled. In 2018, there is a total eligible payout of more than $950,000 in cash from 83 venues across the U.S. and Canada.

Triangle Sales’ inaugural Future Fortunes Select Sale was held in Ardmore, Oklahoma, last year with great success. Eighty-five of 99 horses sold, averaging an impressive $9,150 per head, equating to a Top Ten average of $24,650. Buyers and sellers from 17 states and Canada attended.

Mary Ellen Hickman is the founder of Future Fortunes and has been instrumental in collaborating with Triangle Sales’ owner Jim Ware for the Future Fortunes Sale. She says the benefits of the incentive program have been far-reaching, even into the sale environment.

“Really good horses always have an opportunity to hold their market value and sell well,” Hickman said. “The Future Fortunes incentive program provides added value to all enrolled horses through its expanded opportunities.”

Hickman said the success of last year’s sale is fueling excitement for the upcoming sale.

“Everyone wanted to see how the first sale was going to go, which was very successful,” Hickman said. “We have had lots of calls, and we’re looking forward to an even better turnout this year in terms of horses available for purchase and buyer interest.”

The Triangle Fall Sale schedule begins Thursday night October 26, at 6 p.m. with a complimentary buyer and seller dinner. Sales kick off Friday morning with the Select Cutting/Cow Horse Session, followed by the 2 and 3-year-old Cutting/Cow Horse Exchange.

Saturday’s sale will include various sessions throughout the day, including the Select Barrel Session. Other sale groups that day include the Select Reining Session and the Shawnee Session, which offer a select mix of ranch horses and quality roping horses for nearby audiences attending the final weekend of the United States Team Roping Championships occurring concurrently in Oklahoma City.

Article provided courtesy Triangle Sales. More information can be found about Future Fortunes, including terms of eligibility for incentives, at www.futurefortunesinc.com. For more information about this and other Triangle Sales events, visit www.trihorse.com.