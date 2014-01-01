Equine Industry Rallies Together to Provide Harvey Relief Efforts

Groups within the veterinary and equine communities are coordinating a major relief effort—consisting of both monetary and supply donations—to aid horses and their caretakers in Texas and Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Harvey’s catastrophic flooding.

Monetary Donations

Financial donations are preferred because of the difficulty in getting supplies from outside of the region to affected horses. The AAEP Foundation Equine Disaster Relief Fund, National HBPA Foundation, and USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund are all accepting support that will be distributed among credible programs and organizations helping with recovery and rebuilding efforts. Additionally, please consider giving directly to PATH International, as several of their therapeutic riding facilities sustained extreme flooding damage.

Supply Donations

A supply drive is also being coordinated in Lexington, Ky., through a partnership of local equine groups. Click here to see a current list of needed supplies requested by first responders. Supply donations will be accepted at the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) office inside the Kentucky Horse Park:

4033 Iron Works Parkway

Lexington, KY 40511

(859)-233-0147

Donation hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Labor Day hours are 7:30 a.m. to noon. Call the AAEP office if directions are needed. After hours donations may be arranged by contacting Keith Kleine at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (859)-327-8750.

The first supply truck will leave bound for a property in Katy, Texas sheltering displaced horses. The AAEP Foundation is working closely with first responders on the ground to determine the most urgent needs and locations for future shipments. The Foundation is grateful for both the support and patience of the community as we work diligently to determine the ever-changing needs of affected areas.

For more information about how to help horses and their caretakers, visit the AAEP Foundation’s Harvey relief page, social media outlets for supporting organizations, and search #HarveyHorseHelp on Twitter.

Supporting Organizations:

American Association of Equine Practitioners & Foundation

American Horse Council

American Quarter Horse Association

Breeders’ Cup Limited

Brook Ledge Horse Transportation

Creech Horse Transportation

Equine Land Conservation Resource

Equine Medical Associates, PSC

Hagyard Equine Medical Institute & Pharmacy

Horse Country

KBC International

Keeneland Association

Kentucky Equine Humane Center

Kentucky Horse Council

Kentucky Quarter Horse Association & Youth Association

Kentucky Thoroughbred Association

Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners & Breeders

Maker’s Mark Secretariat Center

National Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association

Park Equine Hospital

PATH International

Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital & Pharmacy

The Jockey Club

Thoroughbred Charities of America

Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association

United States Equestrian Federation

United States Hunter Jumper Association