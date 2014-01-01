Equine Industry Rallies Together to Provide Harvey Relief Efforts
Groups within the veterinary and equine communities are coordinating a major relief effort—consisting of both monetary and supply donations—to aid horses and their caretakers in Texas and Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Harvey’s catastrophic flooding.
Monetary Donations
Financial donations are preferred because of the difficulty in getting supplies from outside of the region to affected horses. The AAEP Foundation Equine Disaster Relief Fund, National HBPA Foundation, and USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund are all accepting support that will be distributed among credible programs and organizations helping with recovery and rebuilding efforts. Additionally, please consider giving directly to PATH International, as several of their therapeutic riding facilities sustained extreme flooding damage.
Supply Donations
A supply drive is also being coordinated in Lexington, Ky., through a partnership of local equine groups. Click here to see a current list of needed supplies requested by first responders. Supply donations will be accepted at the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) office inside the Kentucky Horse Park:
4033 Iron Works Parkway
Lexington, KY 40511
(859)-233-0147
Donation hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Labor Day hours are 7:30 a.m. to noon. Call the AAEP office if directions are needed. After hours donations may be arranged by contacting Keith Kleine at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (859)-327-8750.
The first supply truck will leave bound for a property in Katy, Texas sheltering displaced horses. The AAEP Foundation is working closely with first responders on the ground to determine the most urgent needs and locations for future shipments. The Foundation is grateful for both the support and patience of the community as we work diligently to determine the ever-changing needs of affected areas.
For more information about how to help horses and their caretakers, visit the AAEP Foundation’s Harvey relief page, social media outlets for supporting organizations, and search #HarveyHorseHelp on Twitter.
Supporting Organizations:
American Association of Equine Practitioners & Foundation
American Horse Council
American Quarter Horse Association
Breeders’ Cup Limited
Brook Ledge Horse Transportation
Creech Horse Transportation
Equine Land Conservation Resource
Equine Medical Associates, PSC
Hagyard Equine Medical Institute & Pharmacy
Horse Country
KBC International
Keeneland Association
Kentucky Equine Humane Center
Kentucky Horse Council
Kentucky Quarter Horse Association & Youth Association
Kentucky Thoroughbred Association
Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners & Breeders
Maker’s Mark Secretariat Center
National Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association
Park Equine Hospital
PATH International
Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital & Pharmacy
The Jockey Club
Thoroughbred Charities of America
Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association
United States Equestrian Federation
United States Hunter Jumper Association
Tags: Hurricane Harvey, relief