Ground Zero Equine Surfaces to Handle Arena Preparation at Barrel Futurities of America

Left: Prior to installing the footing on top of concrete at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas for the NFR, John Jamison of Ground Zero Equine Surfaces sourced local sand and an additive to repair the footing's cushion and shear strength. Right: Maintenance of the arena during the NFR took Jamison 16 hours a day, resulting in what many say was the best and safest ground the Finals has ever seen. Photos by Ann Bleiker.SAN ANGELO, Texas (November 20, 2017) – Ground Zero Equine Surfaces looks forward to handling arena preparation and surfaces at the upcoming Barrel Futurities of America. Ground Zero will coordinate with the BFA to ensure high-quality performance surfaces for high-quality performance animals.

“We have been coordinating with BFA representatives for months,” Ground Zero marketing director Jessica Cummings said. “We look forward to continuing this collaboration to ensure a successful and safe event.”

Ground Zero handles arena resurfacing and arena construction. The company offers 45 years of combined experience in the horse industry.

“We are especially grateful to Kiser Arena Specialists for allowing us to take part in this event,” Cumming said. “We can adapt any arena to any discipline. The surface for barrels is different than jumping or reining. It is necessary to keep in mind the type of footing these horses need to perform at their best.”

John Jamison, president of Ground Zero, personally oversaw preparations for the arena and surfaces for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2016. Ground Zero looks forward to returning to the NFR in Las Vegas in 2017 and the 2018 Dodge National Circuit Finals in Kissimmee, Florida.

Information provided courtesy Ground Zero Equine Surfaces.

