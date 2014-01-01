A Cut Above

Some of the best-bred cutters and reiners prefer running barrels.

By Tanya Randall

Sheena Robbins and Bar D Mr Dual Olena. Photo credit Ty Stockton.

The last thing you expect to see on the list of rodeo horse sires are the names Kit Dual, Smart Little Jerry, Smart Aristocrat, Smart Lil Highbrow, Lenas Wright On, Bet On Me 498, Dual Rey and Elans Playboy. These notable horses are known for their brilliance in the cattle classes of cutting and working cow horse as well as reining, and their ability to pass that on to their offspring in those respective disciplines.



A glance at the leading sires of rodeo horses, as of September 22, you find Biebers Oakie, which crossed with a daughter of racehorse and National Finals Rodeo (NFR) sire Judge Cash, sired Lisa Lockhart’s An Oakie With Cash. A ranch and performance sire, Biebers Oakie is by a money-earning son of National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Derby Champion Doc’s Lynx, who is an Equi-Stat all-time leading cutting horse sire, and out of a daughter of NCHA Hall Of Fame sire Docs Oak.



Also near the top of the list with three rodeo horses is the all-around performance sire and cutter Especial, who was more running-bred than most people realize. He was an own son of the legendary Doc Bar, a race-bred, halter horse, who’s offspring preferred a game of cat-and-mouse over you-can’t-catch-me. His dam was a daughter of War Leo, who had NCHA earnings and a race record.



Especial is the sire of Linda Vick’s AR Will He Tell (out of cutting-bred mare), Jessica Routier’s College National Finals Rodeo Champion Especials Smoothie (out of a daughter of Smooth Herman, by Jet Smooth), and Heidi Phillips’ Bunt Line Special (out of a daughter of Peppy San Badger, an Equi-Stat all-time leading cutting horse sire.).



Like Biebers Oakie, Boon Freckles has the distinction of being an NFR sire through Bar D Mr Dual Olena, who carried Sheena Robbins to the NFR in 2009. Boon Freckles is by Mr Freckles Olena, a son of all around sire and cutting champion Colonel Freckles out of a daughter of legendary cutter and sire Doc O’Lena, and out of an own daughter of all-time leading cutting horse sire Boon Bar. On the bottom side, Bar D Mr Dual Olena is out of a granddaughter of all-time leading cutting horse sire Dual Pep.



Other notables among the top 100 sires thus far are Freckles Floyd, sire of Margaret Stephenson’s Little Tommy Floyd. Freckles Floyd has sired cutters with more than $675,000 in earnings. Elans Playboy, the 2000 AQHA World Champion in senior cutting, has total offspring earnings of $547,000 in reining, reined cow horse and cutting plus the barrel racing earnings of Kissmyskooter, owned by Rivon Nilson and ridden by Kelly Yates.



Perhaps the most “cowy” among rodeo’s elite is Diann Griffin’s Adobe Quixote Bar. Sired by Doc Quixote, a sire of cutters with nearly $10.5 million in earnings, Adobe Quixote Bar is out of Jae Bar Maise, by Doc’s Jack Sprat. Jae Bar Maise is a full sister to Jae Bar Fletch, who earned $422,935 as a cutter and sired 30 cutting money earners of more than $1 million. As a producer, Jae Bar Maise has offspring earnings of $583,894 including Adobe Quixote Bar’s barrel racing earnings.

Tanya Randall is an avid barrel racer and frequent contributor to Barrel Horse News.