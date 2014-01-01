Pointers from the Pros with Kelsey Lutjen

Some horses are naturally more anxious than others and require a more controlled approach to training. Futurity trainer Kelsey Lutjen walks us through her quick drill she uses to relax hot horses.

Kelsey Lutjen is one of our featured TrainingBarrelHorses.com trainers and in this segment of Pointers from the Pros we dive into one of Lutjen's quick exercises she uses to keep hot horses calm.

“[I have a horse] that is super anxious. He’s got a lot of confidence, he wants to get in there and hurry and get his job done, but I don’t let him,” Lutjen said. “When I work that horse I do a lot of slow work with him. I do this exercise to keep his mind right and him listening to me and my body language. I’m super big on body language. You can’t pull on this horse so I’ll [use] this exercise to get him listening to my body.”

With this exercise Lutjen will typically use the entire pattern, however she says it’s not necessary and as an alternative you use just one or even two barrels. Lutjen begins by loping circles around one barrel until the horse relaxes into her hands. She stresses the importance of not using your hands to try to slow the horse down. Instead, keep your hands still the entire time and use your legs and body to wheel the horse down to a trot.

“I want the horse to trot, but I’m not going to use my hands,” she said. “I have him set with my hands, but I’m not going to pull on him or jerk on him or anything like that I’m just going to sit and say ‘whoa’.”

If your horse begins to push on you or drift in or out of his circle Lutjen says to quietly and calmly correct him back into the circle and continue loping then say ‘whoa’ with your voice and your body until the horse relaxes and breaks down to a trot.

Also, if the horse wants to pick back up the lope from a trot don’t correct your horse with your hands, instead allow him to lope again until he will responded again to your body language. The key is to remain calm in your hand and body language and position.

Kelsey Lutjen says when the horse is relaxed in your hands and walking around the barrel you can move on to the next barrel or switch directions. Photo by Kailey Sullins

Lutjen says once the horse is trotting continue to trot around the barrel a few circles until the horse is again relaxed and again say ‘whoa’ and begin slowing your horse down with your body until the horse again breaks down to a slower gate – the walk. Then, when the horse is walking you can move on to the next barrel or switch directions.

“That’s an exercise that I’ll use a lot on an over-anxious horse,” she said. “I don’t use my hands a lot, I ride a lot with my body. If I were to go up in there and crank his nose and try to pull him back to me it’s going to be a fight. So, I set him and if he wants to go around that barrel a bunch I’m fine with that and I’ll just keep riding him through it. I don’t ever get mad at him and I just do that to bring him down where he’s listening to my body so when I say ‘whoa’ he’ll come back to me.

“[The horse will get] to where I can lope three circles around the barrel, I’ll say ‘whoa’ and he’ll automatically trot, then I’ll trot around a couple of times and then I’ll say ‘whoa’ and he’ll automatically walk around the barrels,” she said. “It’s a really good exercise I found on those horses that are hotter that might get mad if you try to think you’re going to try to make them do it. I just try to make it be their idea.”

To watch this drill and more from Kelsey Lutjen visit TrainingBarrelHorseNews.com at this link http://bhnmag.co/2wbT8p5.

Article and photo by Kailey Sullins, managing editor of Barrel Horse News.