Must Haves with Angelle, Burger and Hall

These three barrel racing trainers have different must-have items they take with them on the road, but they all share a common thread.

We asked Dustin Angelle, world champion Mary Burger, and Sharin Hall all what must-have items they can’t live without on the road and it seems each one of them make sure they stay healthy, hydrated and alert.

Dustin Angelle

Well, one thing I must have on the road is I drink Starbucks coffee every morning. Nearly every morning I have to have my Starbucks. Whenever it comes to equipment with my horses I always have to have my own reins. I’m very, very picky about my reins.

Mary Burger

Usually we always throw in cheese crackers and granola bars or something like that, and Mo loves granola bars. If he finds me eating one and I’m anywhere near him I have to share it with him, he likes that.

I guess if I [there was one thing I couldn’t leave without] it would be everything I would possibly need for my horse’s comfort, and if anything would happen to arise, some sort of problem I would want to be with my liniments, antibiotics, plenty of feed, grooming tools and horse shoeing tools. We never leave for a futurity or matter of fact even if we leave for a jackpot Kerry always keeps shoeing supplies and I carry a bag for things that might jump up.

Sharin Hall

I have a really good team right now that I like hanging with and they help me tremendously. I can’t be where I’m at without people behind me that support me.

One thing that I do physically take for myself is a product called Exfuze. It’s basically a daily supplement of daily vitamins and it’s all natural berries, they are actually super-berries, but one thing I don’t leave the house without to compete with is they have a juice called Focus and it really, really helps my brain and helps me stay very alert and aware and I can think through my runs. So, I compete with that every run just like I do my Gastro-Plex with my horses.

Article by Kailey Sullins, managing editor of Barrel Horse News.