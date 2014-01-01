Live Webcast going on now, click here to join!

Throwback: 1998 Barrel Statistics

The top barrel racing riders, horses and shows from 1998 were featured in the March 1999 issue and among those leaders were National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, futurity champs and legendary events.

 

These statistics were originally published in the March 1999 issue of Barrel Horse News

Top Riders:

  1.  Kristie Peterson, $212,998
  2. Troy Crumrine, $185,938
  3. Janet Stover, $153,465
  4. Sherry Cervi, $144,999
  5. Ruth Haislip, $128,737
  6. Susan Clapp, $118,820
  7. Cody Bauserman, $116,882
  8. Charmayne James, $116,513
  9. Danette Head, $114,684
  10. Kay Blandford, $110,087

Top Horses:

  1. Likely Fuel, $109,895
  2. Rockets Day Dream, $91,130
  3. Less Return, $59,868
  4. One Slick One Two, $57,789
  5. Six Moon Bid, $56, 371
  6. Mishs Littleshepherd, $55,170
  7. Slashin Star, $44,491
  8. Takin On The Bug, $44,238
  9.  Marthas Bow, $42,072
  10. Tiny Red Woman, $36,343

Top Shows:

  1. Old Fort Days Futurity, $676,385
  2. World Futurity, $633,526
  3. National Finals Rodeo, $523,304
  4. Speedhorse Futurity, $379,724
  5. NBHA World, $194,767
  6. NBHA Drysdales, $112,872
  7. Country Boys Futurity, $98,409
  8. Lazy E Futurity, $87,604
  9. All American Congress, $84,460
  10. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, $83,624

3.3.17 TBTThe high-powered leading futurity horse Likely Fuel, owned by Harlequin Farms and ridden by the No. 2 Futurity Rider, Cody Bauserman, Zanesville, Ohio, won the World's Richest Barrel Race and the Old Fort Days Futurity.

 

