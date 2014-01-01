Throwback: 1998 Barrel Statistics
The top barrel racing riders, horses and shows from 1998 were featured in the March 1999 issue and among those leaders were National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, futurity champs and legendary events.
These statistics were originally published in the March 1999 issue of Barrel Horse News.
Top Riders:
- Kristie Peterson, $212,998
- Troy Crumrine, $185,938
- Janet Stover, $153,465
- Sherry Cervi, $144,999
- Ruth Haislip, $128,737
- Susan Clapp, $118,820
- Cody Bauserman, $116,882
- Charmayne James, $116,513
- Danette Head, $114,684
- Kay Blandford, $110,087
Top Horses:
- Likely Fuel, $109,895
- Rockets Day Dream, $91,130
- Less Return, $59,868
- One Slick One Two, $57,789
- Six Moon Bid, $56, 371
- Mishs Littleshepherd, $55,170
- Slashin Star, $44,491
- Takin On The Bug, $44,238
- Marthas Bow, $42,072
- Tiny Red Woman, $36,343
Top Shows:
- Old Fort Days Futurity, $676,385
- World Futurity, $633,526
- National Finals Rodeo, $523,304
- Speedhorse Futurity, $379,724
- NBHA World, $194,767
- NBHA Drysdales, $112,872
- Country Boys Futurity, $98,409
- Lazy E Futurity, $87,604
- All American Congress, $84,460
- Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, $83,624
