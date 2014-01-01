Throwback: 1998 Barrel Statistics

The top barrel racing riders, horses and shows from 1998 were featured in the March 1999 issue and among those leaders were National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, futurity champs and legendary events.

These statistics were originally published in the March 1999 issue of Barrel Horse News.

Top Riders:

Kristie Peterson, $212,998 Troy Crumrine, $185,938 Janet Stover, $153,465 Sherry Cervi, $144,999 Ruth Haislip, $128,737 Susan Clapp, $118,820 Cody Bauserman, $116,882 Charmayne James, $116,513 Danette Head, $114,684 Kay Blandford, $110,087

Top Horses:

Likely Fuel, $109,895 Rockets Day Dream, $91,130 Less Return, $59,868 One Slick One Two, $57,789 Six Moon Bid, $56, 371 Mishs Littleshepherd, $55,170 Slashin Star, $44,491 Takin On The Bug, $44,238 Marthas Bow, $42,072 Tiny Red Woman, $36,343

Top Shows:

Old Fort Days Futurity, $676,385 World Futurity, $633,526 National Finals Rodeo, $523,304 Speedhorse Futurity, $379,724 NBHA World, $194,767 NBHA Drysdales, $112,872 Country Boys Futurity, $98,409 Lazy E Futurity, $87,604 All American Congress, $84,460 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, $83,624

The high-powered leading futurity horse Likely Fuel, owned by Harlequin Farms and ridden by the No. 2 Futurity Rider, Cody Bauserman, Zanesville, Ohio, won the World's Richest Barrel Race and the Old Fort Days Futurity.