Throwback: Seen & Noted

See what the hot new items were 11 years ago in May's 2006 issue of Barrel Horse News. Some products are still an essential part of our barrel racing endeavors, while other have been left by the wayside.

First published in the May 2006 issue of Barrel Horse News.

Seen and Noted

Innovative items, ideas and services to enhance your horse life.

Black Tack Affair

Weaver Leather's Spotted Onyx Collection of leather tack combines traditional Western styling with dramatic black acrylic stone accents and hand-engraved sterling-silver overlay conchas in cross, star and pinwheel designs. The black accents, nickel brass spots and stainless-steel hardware create a clean, classy look. The collection includes coordinating headstalls, reins, breastcollars and nosebands.

Barrel Racing Queen's New Jeans

The Charmayne Jean by Rockies is the first signature jean by Rockies brand apparel. The ultra-modern, fivepocket jean is made of lightweight, stretchable, crosshatch denim for comfort in and out of the saddle. Offered in both slim and relaxed boot-cut fits, this jean features the new tidalwave stitch on the back pockets and a trendy, handsanded, dark stonewash finish.

Bed and Barn

Before you hit the road this barrel racing season, consider buying a copy of the "Nationwide Overnight Stabling Directory" to keep in your truck's glove compartment. This handy resource lists more than 500 reputable overnight stabling facilities and equine vacation destinations throughout the United States and part of Canada. Layover locations are organized by state, and include contact information and facility descriptions. The general vicinity of each entry is marked on a state and national map for at-a-glance reference. The directory costs $29.95 - well worth the peace of mind you'll have traveling with it.

Featured Horse Hotel: Traveling along Interstate 20 through Texas? Consider laying over at the 178-acre Triple Creek Ranch in Hallsville, just south of the interstate. The site offers electrical hook-ups for trailers, restroom facilities, 56 12-by-12 stalls, a large turnout with shelters, indoor and outdoor arenas, a 60-foot round pen, hot-walker, washracks, 24-hour veterinary and caretaker services, barrels and poles for practicing, a large trailer turnaround area, meeting facilities, six miles of riding trails and more.

Style Meets Science

Run in style while also protecting your horse's back with Professional's Choice's SMx Air Ride saddle pad in the Kohana and Shilloh patterns. The top layer of the newly designed pad is 100 percent wool Navajo blanket densely woven for durability and to prevent saddle slippage. The pad's merino wool lining has natural elasticity and wicks away moisture, keeping your horse cool and comfortable. A high-tech, lightweight, breathable core absorbs shock and helps air circulate to evaporate heat and moisture. Pads come in eight color combinations.

Spa Therapy for Horses

Cold salt hydrotherapy has been used to treat and prevent a wide range of equine injuries and conditions in Europe, Australia and the Middle East for more than a decade. Now the Great Britainbased company ECB Equine Inc., makers of the ECB Equine Spa, has introduced the therapy to the United States. Rocking 4E Ranch in Athens, Texas, is the first facility in the United States to offer the therapy.

Racehorse owners and trainers, as well as three-day eventers, use cold saltwater therapy before and after competition to prevent injuries. The treatments also have helped reduce the effects of such conditions as tendonitis, arthritis, open wounds and skin ailments.

According to the company, cold salt water (maintained at 35 degrees) deters progressive deterioration of injuries by reducing inflammation. It also improves surface bone density, helping to eliminate stress-related bone injuries. When used as a poultice, the salt solution has a natural healing effect on wounds. Further, water aeration not only has a massaging effect on the leg, but also speeds healing time by increasing the dissolved oxygen content in the water. Treatments typically run $50 apiece. Note: Rocking 4E Ranch accepts outside horses for treatment.