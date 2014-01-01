I had plans to write this blog recounting the time this week when Cinco decided that the water I was offering him after his run was in fact a deadly poison.

Instead, I want to write about riding the horse you’re on.

By Savannah Magoteaux

Several years ago, when I first took the job at Barrel Horse News, a friend of mine shared a wonderful daily devotion from Joyce Meyer. In it she talked about how God told Abram (after his nephew Lot chose the best land in the area) to look from where he was. God gave Abram a new life and vision.

When I originally read that five years ago, I was floored by the revelation. No, my life wasn’t the way I had planned, and wasn’t turning out the way I envisioned, but I could look from where I was and start anew. It was my job to take the opportunities I was given at that moment – not to dwell on the could-haves and should-haves.

Thanks to Facebook memories, that devotional has popped up every year. Each time, even though I’ve grown and changed, it still speaks to me, because it’s about where I am NOW.

When it popped up yesterday, I realized we should apply the same thoughts to our horses. We should look from where we are at the moment.

I’m not advocating complete complacency with how our horses and we are performing; but that we should be aware. I need to remember that Cinco is not a seasoned rodeo horse yet, and I shouldn’t expect to run him like one. I don’t need to be riding the horse that I used to have or the horse that he will become.

There is a flip side to this, and one that applies to us even more. I wrote about having some trouble with our first barrel in a previous blog, but as I rode around the warm up pen last night, I just kept thinking, “Look from where you are…”

I realized Cinco is not the horse that has trouble with that barrel any longer, and I was holding him back because I was riding the horse he was a month ago. When I entered the alley last night, I rode boldly to the first barrel, because I knew I rode the horse he is now. Although we bumped the second barrel, we ran our fastest time to date there.

Cinco got his fill of treats last night; he also thought the water was delicious!

Until next time…

-S

Cinco.

The devotional I wrote about can be found all over the web, and I couldn’t find the original source, so I’ve copied it here.

Look from the Place Where You Are – by Joyce Meyer

It seems that life always has its ways of bringing us to a place where we need to make a fresh start.

In the Bible, Abram found himself in that very place when his nephew Lot chose the best land in the area, leaving Abram with the less desirable land. But God didn’t abandon Abram. Instead He showed up and gave Abram a bold new vision.

I like what the Lord told Abram after he and Lot parted ways. He told him, ‘Lift your eyes now and look from the place where you are.’

It’s that phrase, “look from the place where you are,” that stirs me. That’s the point of a fresh start, a new beginning. God Himself will bring us to that point occasionally.

You might be there right now. Maybe you want to break a bad habit or revive a lost dream. Maybe you want to get a handle on your finances, start your own business, write a book, whatever it is, God could be telling you to get started right now. This could be your new beginning!

After God told Abram to look from that place, the next thing He told him was, ‘Arise, walk in the land through its length and its width, for I give it to you’ (Genesis 13:17 NKJV).

God could be telling you right now to get up and get on with your dream or vision, your assignment, your life, because He is giving it to you. Your part is to walk it out.

Do what you need to do. It may not be easy. It might take some time. But trust God and go for whatever it is. Look from the place where you are right now – and go!

About Savannah Savannah Magoteaux. Photo by Kailey Sullins

Savannah Magoteaux grew up in a rodeo family. Her mother, Cheryl Cody, is a former Professional Women’s Rodeo Association Barrel Racing Champion and has won more than $40,000 with her current mount Bet This Is A Shiner. Savannah’s father, Jeff Magoteaux, was an International Professional Rodeo Association World Champion Calf Roper.

After college at Oklahoma State University, Savannah worked for Pro Management, Inc., where she was the media and sponsor coordinator. Clients included the National Reining Breeders Classic, the National Reined Cow Horse Association, the Tulsa Reining Classic, Wide World of Horses, Rein In Cancer, and more. In her spare time she penned articles for Barrel Horse News and Quarter Horse News.

She moved to Texas in 2012 to be the associate publisher of Barrel Horse News. In 2016, Savannah took the same title for sister publication Quarter Horse News.

Currently, Savannah splits her time between her homes in Pilot Point, Texas, and Stratford, Oklahoma. She and her boyfriend Paul compete in team roping and enjoy golfing and cooking with friends. She makes the round trip between Texas and Oklahoma every weekend with her 10-year-old Corgi, Radar.

"What Do We Do Now?" is a blog series written by BHN's associate publisher Savannah Magoteaux, managing editor Kailey Sullins and associate editor Blanche Schaefer, where they discuss the struggles, joys, and rewards of training young barrel prospects as amateurs juggling full-time jobs, all from a real-life perspective. Read more at barrelhorsenews.com under the "Blogs" tab.